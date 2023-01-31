Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
These 3 R&R Florida Vacays Are Calling Your Name
3
Meet the Best New Weed Vape, the Pax Plus
4
Rolex Oyster or Jubilee Bracelet: Which Is Best?
5
Adventure Harder With Reliable Travel Insurance

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Dickies Just Dropped Waxed Versions of Its Most Popular Jackets

Two of the brand's most well-known outerwear designs, the Eisenhower Jacket and the classic Chore Coat, are updated in waterproof waxed cotton.

By Evan Malachosky
dickies
Dickies

Dickies, which was founded more than 100 years ago, still specializes in workwear, even if it has expanded into fashion-forward stuff, too. The brand's latest release, however, takes its workwear legacy to new heights using a relatively commonplace material, which, until now, the brand has never used before: waxed canvas. It applied the famously weatherproof cotton fabric to two of its most iconic jackets, the Eisenhower and the classic Chore Coat.

With their new wax seals, both jackets work better in wet conditions. In the past, Dickies introduced insulated versions of both, but they still lacked when rain rolled in or a puddle caught it by surprise. The wax enriched cotton also lasts longer, because it doesn't just defend against wetness, but rips, abrasions and the loosening of seams, too.

But material wasn't the only swap Dickies made for both jackets. On the zip-front Eisenhower Jacket, there's a new zippered chest pocket, interior chest pocket and bicep sleeve pocket, as well as a brushed cotton flannel liner and a corduroy collar. The liner and collar carry over to the Chore Coat, but it has three front snap pockets, which typically remain open on Dickies's lighter chore coats.

They're nearly identical in price, too, with the Eisenhower Jacket at $189 and the longer, bulkier Chore Coat at $199. That's a whole $100 less than Flint and Tinder's popular Waxed Canvas Trucker, our best value pick in the category. Time will tell if these compete — we're testing both in February — but they seem like solid options for those hoping to spend less than $200, especially since it seems like these new jackets derive their looks from the archival Dickies designs, which typically reincarnate for far more — like $500 — in Dickies's luxurious 1922 sub-line.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
COLOR: ACORN
Waxed Canvas Eisenhower Jacket
$190 AT DICKIES.COM
COLOR: CHARCOAL GRAY
Dickies Waxed Canvas Eisenhower Jacket
$190 AT DICKIES.COM
COLOR: ACORN
Dickies Waxed Canvas Chore Coat
$200 AT DICKIES.COM
COLOR: CHARCOAL GRAY
Dickies Waxed Canvas Chore Coat
$200 AT DICKIES.COM
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Nike and Tiffany's First-Ever Collab, Explained
The 2024 Ford Ranger: Everything You Need to Know
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
A Bunch of New Balance Sneakers Are Now on Sale
The Most Exciting New Watches of 2023 (So Far)
Bowlus Just Added a Cool New Entry-Level Trailer
The Best New Tech and Gadgets of 2023 (So Far)
These Are Our 10 Favorite Products of January
Is Fireball Whiskey? The Controversy Explained
Why the Ford Mustang Mach-E Just Got Way Cheaper
Save Big on BioLite Headlamps