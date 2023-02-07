For football fans, the best merch is rarely sold inside the stadium. There, T-shirts are $90 and lazily made, oft with stock graphics and gaudy brand logos. True collectors know sports memorabilia hasn't gone better with time, but worse. Just ask Philadelphia-based Casey Pitocchelli, who has been hands-on with sports gear since he was six and now runs his own vintage shop called Rare VNTG. He's been chasing the better-made jerseys, jackets and hats since his dad turned him onto the hobby in the '90s.

"After moving back to Philly, my father developed a close relationship with Peter Capolino (the former owner of Mitchell and Ness)," he writes on his website. "My dad had been shopping at Mitchell and Ness for years, buying most of his hockey and sports equipment from the retailer. One afternoon in the '80s, Peter asked my dad if he thought people would buy 'old' jerseys if he remade them. My dad proclaimed, 'You’ve got at least one customer here,' [and] Peter began producing retro jerseys and my dad kept buying."

Pitocchelli's dad was far from the only patron. In fact, he helped ignite an entire industry. Nowadays, new remakes are a dime a dozen — but Mitchell and Ness, which was recently bought for $250 million by Fanatics, is the gold standard amongst diehards. Even Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was wearing one ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12th in Glendale, Arizona.

Hurts's — a kelly green, silver and white satin jacket — dropped a few years ago, and, as such, is no longer available via Mitchell and Ness. That being said, mint (and gently used) editions pop up on resale sites like Poshmark from time to time. But if you're fine with a used one, Pitocchelli's store is a treasure trove...

...just not this week. Almost everything Eagles is sold out — including his supply of satin jackets, which regularly go for almost $400. Being Philadelphia-based (and slightly superstitious), his inventory for Chiefs fans is understandably limited, but Mitchell and Ness is offering options for both fan bases — stylish satin jackets included.

So, whether you're preparing a spot on your couch or flying to Arizona for the big game, there's good gear aplenty, if you know where to look. You don't want to be the 15th person at the party wearing a Mahomes jersey, do you?