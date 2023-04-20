How Professional Boxer Ryan Garcia Prepares for the Limelight

Boxing is a brutal (yet artful) sport. There's no nice way to put it. Considering fights typically comprise of a dozen 3-minute rounds, both fighters usually end up with their fair share of bumps and bruises (maybe even cuts and scrapes). But the really good ones come out unscathed, almost as if the fight had never even happened.

For pretty-faced prize fighter Ryan Garcia, that's always the goal — to win, of course, but to look good doing it, too. It's why he's become such a superstar on social media and inked endorsement deals with skincare brands. But he isn't just about looking the part.

As of April 2023, with his highest profile fight on the horizon — Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis — he boasts a record of 23-0 with 19 knockouts (and over 9 million followers on Instagram and 5.3 million fans on TikTok). He's a rising star in a sport full of them.

I'll admit it, though, while his lightning-fast punches are impressive, as someone more interested in the vanity of it all (the intro music, elaborate robes and over-the-top bravado) than the actual nitty gritty (like stance or strike count), I had to know how a professional boxer — someone paid to throw and take punches — can keep their face so clean. In part, he says, it requires being really, really good.

Here's what he had to say.

Ryan Garcia

On his morning routine...

"My morning routine starts off with a 5 mile run first thing when I wake up. During that time, I am able to clear my mind and set my intentions for my day ahead of me. Once I’m back, I hit the shower."

On his skincare routine...



"Preparing for a fight requires hundreds of hours spent in the gym leading up to the actual event. Because of all the time I spend training and leading up to a fight, my skincare routine needs to be quick and effective."

Garcia readying himself for his fight against Romero Duno at the MGM Grand. Sye Williams Getty Images

On whether that routine changes after a fight...

"The point of boxing is not to get hit so lucky for me, my routine doesn't change too much after a fight which allows me to keep my routines consistent."

On how he reduces redness...

"I have a team that focuses on recovery, especially redness and inflammation. Whether it is an ice bath, rest, or diet we use a combination of all three to help get those things down."

On sweat...

"I have skin issues just like anyone else, and I'm sure working out three times a day doesn't help. With all the training I’m doing, I end up taking more showers, which I’ve recently learned can actually dry out the skin more if you’re not using the right products."

On looking the part...

"I try not to think about that stuff before a fight because I'm so focused on my opponent and locked in, but I like to think if you look good, you feel good."

What Ryan Garcia Keeps in His Dopp Kit

"[In the shower] I use the No. 121 Facial Cleanser and My No. 102 Body Scrub Soap Bar."

"My skin can get pretty dry from a mixture of fights and training, so I make sure to hydrate my skin with the No. 123 Facial Moisturizer."

"Whether I use it before the ring or getting ready to celebrate after a fight, this classic pomade is a staple in my routine. I like it because it gives me hold but it’s still flexible in my hair. It also doesn’t hurt your eyes if you sweat, which is a major plus."