Showers — the actual act of bathing under a series of pressurized water jets, even more so than the space to, well, shower — are an escape. They're where our best thoughts surface, and where complex problems become less difficult to solve. Often, we're working out of our all-white, curtain-guarded tubs — which, when allowed to drain, double as showers. That's in part becayse spa showers — the ones with multiple heads and a steam component — are expensive. They're typically reserved for the refined bathrooms in hotel suites, extravagant Airbnbs, and that friend who went way overboard on their bathroom renovation.

Hai Infusions Showerhead: the Spa, Brought Home

Now, though, you can build out your own spa shower for less than $300 — aromatherapy included, albeit for a monthly fee. , a showerhead brand, has launched an add-on called and a suite of scents called Hai Infusions. Fuse easily attaches to any Hai showerhead, but can also be added to third-party options, too.

Right now, there are three infusions — , and — each with their own unique benefits. Energy, for example, comprises a dose of caffeine, a hint of citrus and a couple of vitamins (Vitamin C, D and E, among others). Relax, on the other hand, contains soothing lavender and skin barrier-boosting Vitamin B12. None last for long, though; don't expect an hour-long experience in a warm, aromatic mist storm. The brand says each tablet — which feel like an Alka-Seltzer — should dissolve within two to nine minutes, depending on your water pressure.

The iOS features pages for setting new maximums, preferred temperatures and even the color of the LED alert. Instagram

And Hai's whole thing is water pressure improvement. The original setup, which debuted back in 2021, emphasized its higher pressure output, which proved more powerful but ultimately used less water. That's thanks in part to its LED meter, which can alert you when you're approaching your preset limit, have hit it or gone way over. An internal turbine — like the one inside hydroelectric dams — powers its LED meter and helps the device relay its recorded data over Bluetooth to an iOS app. There, you can see how much water you've saved using Hai versus a traditional showerhead, set new maximums and adjust the color codes on the LED meter.

Installing the Hai Infusions Smart Showerhead

The eco-friendly showerhead is supposed to be easy to install, saving you the hassle of having to re-do your entire bathroom. For me, it was — but not as easy as the Jolie showerhead, for example, which has fewer capabilities but is just as buzzy right now. It took watching the Hai YouTube tutorial — on repeat — to wrangle the anchor and its adjustable arm into place. Plus, at first, I forgot to insert the Fuse, which meant I had to undo half of the system to add it back in.

Overall, this is a solid showerhead, bar none. It's better than any that's ever come stock with my apartment and on par with the superior hotel showers I've had. The mist setting is nice for washing your face (or worries away). The rain setting is stronger and felt more cleansing, even if it got me to your maximum usage amount faster. I enjoyed the movable arm, too, especially because of its range: nearly five feet.

The Infusions tablets (right) go inside the blue, pilled-shaped compartment. Instagram Each tablet is color-coded: purple for Relax, green for Repair and orange for Energy. instagram

Is the Hai Infusions Smart Showerhead Worth It?

An upgrade over your standard apartment showerhead, for sure, the Hai Infusions Smart Showerhead offers better water pressure, an impactful aromatic element and the ability to monitor your own water usage. What you do with that information is up to you — but it's proof the showerhead works, if nothing else. I was personally more impressed by the head itself, which looks good but feels even better.

The only letdown, though, were the actual infusions, which were completely dissolved by the time I finally noticed them. They're strong, but brief — and at nearly $2 per tablet, I don't see how they're worth it, especially since the infusion insert costs $50 on its own. It serves no purpose when you're out of tablets or simply grow tired of paying for them. For now, it seems there's still no beating a bouquet of eucalyptus, which obviously doesn't better your water in any way but releases a more potent scent.

Simply put: get the showerhead, skip the add-ons.

Hai Smart Showerhead gethai.com $199.00 SHOP NOW