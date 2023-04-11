For cologne newbies, Creed can easily be overlooked. First, its scents are expensive, and younger buyers likely associate the name Creed with the band — "With arms wide opennnnn," remember? — or the new movie series by Michael B. Jordan, not some famous fragrance house. But Creed, the scent maker, can trace its history back more than 250 years, to a time when they were making fine tailored garments and secret aromas.

Where does Creed come from?

"This unique story began in 1760 when a pair of scented leather gloves were delivered to King George III," their history states. Since then, they've stopped making scented gloves — who even wears those, anyway? — and instead churned out over 200 different formulas, evenly split between men and women. Atop them all sits Aventus, the brand's best-selling cologne for men, which debuted in 2010. Since then, the scent's earned plenty of fervent fans, despite being one of the most expensive fragrances on the market.

But why, and who made it? And, is it worth it? We found out.

Who made Creed Aventus?

Creed Aventus was developed by sixth generation brand leader, Olivier Creed, his son, Erwin, and master perfumer Jean-Christophe Hérault, who's crafted scents for Comme des Garcons, Dolce & Gabbana and Mugler, among others. He was the mentee of master perfumer Pierre Bourdon, who had long served as a sort of ghostwriter for the elder Creed, who made many believe he was the sole nose behind his brand's vast catalog.

It's this mysticism that turned Creed into household name — that and a centuries-long legacy in the fashion industry. But 2021's by author Gabe Oppenheim shed light on the setup, exposing Bourdon and Hérault as the duo behind many of the brand's best-selling scents — including Aventus.

"Olivier Creed wanted a new masculine. The Creed house used to work with Pierre Bourdon, my mentor, that is why Olivier contacted me," Hérault tells Gear Patrol. "The day he presented me his new masculine project; Olivier was wearing a musk on his hand. A very complex and interesting musk. That day, we decided that this musk would be the stating point of this new adventure."

Why is Creed Aventus so expensive?

Legacy and myth-building — and an emphasis on natural ingredients. That's the not-so-secret. As is the case with most luxury brands, there are cheaper labels making on-par products, but the price stems from the name and the notoriety you get from carrying, or wearing, it. That's why a bottle of goes for anywhere between $365 and $1,265.

But Creed Aventus is a high-quality scent, too — not just an astronomically-overpriced status symbol. It was voted the Best Men's Fragrance Ever in 2013, by independent fragrance site BaseNotes, and the best men's cologne of the 2010s by our very own Justin Fenner, who said, "In eight short years, this unexpectedly masculine blend of pineapple, jasmine, patchouli and vanilla became the company’s best-selling fragrance — an achievement made even more impressive by the fact that Creed has reportedly made scents since the 1700s."

What does Creed Aventus smell like?

As we put it earlier, pineapple pops first, but there are layers of jasmine, patchouli, vanilla, musk and amber. It's a double-edged sword, our tester says: one part fruity, another part smoky and seductive. That help it present one way on the first spray and evolve as the day goes on, and as it interacts with your skin and its natural aroma.

"I brought the idea of Ambroxan, this ingredient I love to create with for its woody musky note. Ambroxan brings immediate sensuality and deepness to a fragrance," Hérault explains. "In the final creation, these two ingredients are key and are played almost in the same proportions. I also added patchouli to facet the fragrance with a chypre elegance."

Don't get it twisted, though, this is undoubtedly a men's scent — and a popular one at that. In Hérault's words, Aventus ascended for a number of reasons: "I think it's a combination of several elements," he says. "[It's] an innovative olfactory signature, powerful and very masculine that also brings an unexpected facet of juicy fruity freshness."