When steam engines were the height of tech, men were employed to feed the new-fangled machines loads of coal to keep them running. To combat the obvious fiery hazards associated with the job, the engineer boot was invented.

What Is an Engineer Boot?

The original engineer boots were designed to protect the feet of men who fed coals into steam engines. It melded the tall pull-on style of horse riding boots with the supportive arch and sole of a work boot. A buckled ankle strap distinguishes this style from other pull-on boots.

History of Engineer Boots

The workwear design joined the tall pull-on style of horse riding boots with the supportive arch and sole of a work boot and would move from feeding coal to shifting gears on motorcycles. The likes of Marlon Brando would help popularize the pull-on in biker circles and is how most people associate the boots today. Search "biker boot" and it's likely to pull up droves of engineer boots.

Engineer Boots vs. Cowboy Boots: What's the Difference?

Though there are other pull-on style boots like the Chelsea, side-zip and cowboy, but the buckled ankle strap gives the engineer boot its distinct look.

The Best Engineer Boots for Men

Whether you're in the market for some fire-protective footwear, a pair of boots to match your hog, or a pair of boots to match your 1930s repro denim, these are the best engineer boots to buy.

Red Wing Engineer Boots

Best Overall Engineer Boot Red Wing Engineer Boot No. 2268

It’s hard to avoid including Red Wing multiple times in any best-of boot list, especially with the brand’s signature Engineer Boot. It features premium Goodyear welt construction, a cork-filled insole for comfort and a price that’s hard to beat. This boot is hard to find online, though, so your best bet is at an official Red Wing store (or one of its trusted retail partners).

Made In: USA

USA How It's Made: Goodyear Welt

Goodyear Welt Materials: Black Chrome Leather

John Lofgren Engineer Boots

Courtesy Best Upgrade Engineer Boots John Lofgren Engineer Boots

If there is a foremost expert on the subject of engineer boots, it's John Lofgren. So it's no surprise that a pair of the designer's coveted boots are on this list. The 1950s-style last is custom-made for a sleek profile, which pairs seamlessly with the rest of the top-notch components. Horween chromexcel leather, Japanese steel hardware, Vibram soles and heels — it all comes together with Goodyear storm welt construction and Japanese craftsmanship.

Made In: Japan

Japan How It's Made: Goodyear Welt

Goodyear Welt Materials: Horween chromexcel leather

Brothers and Sons Engineer Motorcycle Boots

Best Affordable Engineer Boot Brothers & Sons Engineer Motorcycle Boots

Brothers and Sons doesn't have the same name recognition as some of the other brands on this list. As such, its boots are cheaper, albeit looking, too. That's not bad, though, because the boots are well-made: They're handmade from from full-grain leather using a Goodyear welt construction and metal hardware. The price is truly hard, if not impossible, to beat.

Made In: USA (from imported parts)

USA (from imported parts) How It's Made: Goodyear Welt

Goodyear Welt Materials: Full-grain leather

Frye Engineer 12R Boots

Frye Engineer 12R

Crafted in the USA, Frye's Engineer 12R Boots are another more affordable option on this list. They feature a smooth grain leather upper with nickel hardware a stacked leather heel. The oil-resistant rubber soles will keep you from slipping and the Goodyear-welt construction means these will have several lives in them.

Made In: USA

USA How It's Made: Goodyear Welt

Goodyear Welt Materials: Smooth-grain leather

White’s Nomad Boots

Courtesy Baker's White's Nomad Boots

The burly Nomad Boot from White’s is built as tough as they come with a water-resistant leather upper, full-leather midsole and shank, mini Vibram sole and hardy stitchdown construction.

Made In: USA

USA How It's Made: Stitchdown Construction

Stitchdown Construction Materials: Full-grain water-resistant leather

Viberg Engineer Boots

Courtesy Viberg Viberg Engineer Boots

Viberg’s entry into the engineer boot category is notable for its natural Chromexcel leather that ages quickly and is easier to break in. It pairs well with the brass hardware and, of course, is backed by Viberg’s penchant for quality construction. You won't be able to find a pair via Viberg, though, only through resale sites like eBay. While Viberg did, in fact, make these at one point, they're not a part of the current rotation.

Made In: Canada

Canada How It's Made: Goodyear Welt

Goodyear Welt Materials: Chromexcel leather

The Flat Head Goodyear Welted Engineer Boots

Courtesy Self Edge Flat Head Goodyear Welted Engineer Boots

Straight from Japan, these boots from The Flat Head are some of the rarest on the market. Made in small batches, the boots feature natural Chromexcel pull-up leather, storm welt construction, steel shanks and custom-made brass hardware.

Made In: Japan

Japan How It's Made: Storm Welt

Storm Welt Materials: Chromexcel pull-up leather

Wesco Mister Lou

Wesco Mister Lou

Identifiable by its coveted V-stitch backstay, Wesco's Mister Lou is a titan in the category, even if there are plenty of competitors. The boot is named after one of the Wesco owners' dogs, Mister Lou, a trusty pup that spent most of its days in the company office. As such, you can expect these boots to be just as steadfast, albeit longer-lasting. They're another one that Standard & Strange shop owners would call "bombproof." They're also made to order, which means they'll arrive 10-11 months after they're paid for.

Made In: USA

USA How It's Made: Stitchdown

Stitchdown Materials: Maryam Black Horsehide Leather

Visvim T.W.O. Folk Boot

There aren't many brands that have as dedicated a following as Hiroshi Nakamura's Visvim. The brand's unbelievable level of detail is evident with every garment, and its T.W.O. Boot is no exception. Inspired by "The Wild One", these boots feature luscious suede uppers with patinated brass hardware, a cork footbed, hand-welted Goodyear construction, double leather midsoles and a non-slip Dainite sole.

Made In: Japan

Japan How It's Made: Goodyear Welt

Goodyear Welt Materials: Horween vegetable-tanned cow leather

Role Club Engineer Boots

Courtesy Role Club Role Club Engineer Boots

Built by one single craftsman, Role Club's Engineer Boots are legendary for its unparalleled quality. Each boot is made-to-order and handmade, featuring a range of top-tier leathers including Horween chromexcel horsehide. They come with Goodyear welted construction and solid brass hardware atop leather midsoles, custom-rubber outsoles, and a '40s-style woodsman heel.

Made In: USA

USA How It's Made: Goodyear Welt

Goodyear Welt Materials: Horween Chromexcel Horsehide

Y'2 Leather Engineer Boot

Y'2 Leather Engineer Boot

Made in Japan from green horsehide, one of Y'2 Leather's most unique and heavyweight leathers, this Engineer Boot is a surefire statement-maker. It has a hefty ankle buckle, a Vibram outsole and a "beyond bomb-proof" construction. These will outlive you if you care for them the right way. Expect a few week-long (and difficult) break-in periods, but it's well worth it considering how long the boots will live after it.