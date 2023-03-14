Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Chelsea Boots for Men

From best-value to best-in-class, our guide to Chelsea boots covers ready-made designs from new brands and bespoke pairs from legacy makers.

By Evan Malachosky
style
Courtesy

Chelsea boots originated in England in the mid-19th century. Then, they were called "Paddock boots," a short men's boot style for equestrian functions. They've only strayed from home — and horse riding — just recently. The elasticized wonders were a staple in mid-’60s London scenes and protected the feet of seemingly every British invader — from John Lennon to Ringo Starr. Recently, they’ve seen a revival on many of menswear’s best-dressed.

What Are Chelsea Boots?

Marked by a slim silhouette, elastic side panels, and heel pull-tabs, the Chelsea boot has seen reinterpretations in leather, suede, and neoprene, either with crepe, leather or rubber soles. They're a versatile option that's gone largely unchanged since inception, save for material swaps here and there. And while they aren't as in-demand as they were in the mid-2010s — when everyone from Kanye West and David Beckham to Harry Styles and Justin Theroux was wearing theirs — the best Chelsea boots for men prove sensible now more than ever. The style emphasizes both aesthetics and comfortability, meeting in a middle ground where both camps — those wearing them for their look and those wearing them for their convenience — are appeased.

How to Wear Chelsea Boots

Designers from all over have riffed on the shape over and over and over again, resulting in a rich landscape of iterations to choose from. Whether you're looking for a pair that's polished or preppy (to wear with an Oxford and chinos), with a bit of street cred (to wear with jeans and a hoodie) or suit-friendly (to wear with a, well, suit), there is a Chelsea boot for everyone.

There are a number of ways to wear Chelsea boots — a statement that seems relatively straightforward. But with Chelsea boots, or at least certain styles of Chelsea boots, which ebb and flow in and out of fashion's good graces, it can be hard to stay current. Leather is generally a better choice than suede, I’d say, both because of traditional leather’s durability but also its longevity. Hide will look better than center-cut suede 5 years from now, if your Chelsea boots make it that long. But any good one should.

How to Choose the Right Chelsea Boot for You

Options abound — from suede styles to patent leather pairs. There are knit options as well. Or even rubberized iterations. Which you buy depends on where you wear them, and what for.

"Right now, I'm loving the chunky Chelsea boot style for men," celebrity stylist Vanessa Powell says. "Chelsea boots are a closet staple, but the added lug make this classic more hip to the streetwear trends. Plus, [most] are all-weather friendly so you can tackle the elements in style."

Best Overall Chelsea Boots
Blundstone BL558 Boots
$219 AT ZAPPOS

  • Comfortable footbed makes these lightweight boots feel like sneakers
  • Tight gussets help keep these on your foot

  • Not much actual space between you and the ground beneath you, meaning you feel rocks and such

Technically part of the Australian bush boot lineage of boots, Blundstone’s 558 boot is one of the best values you can get. It’s a top choice for people in every industry thanks to the tough leather upper, shock-absorption and classic design.

On, they feel comfortable from the first wear, thanks to the built-in EVA footbed with extra XRD tech — which is essentially reactive cushioning — in the heel cup. These will wear like sneakers, which is why people wear them like sneakers. They're everywhere — and for good reason, clearly.

Nothing's gone wrong with these in the four years they've owned them, our tester says: mild cracking, little to no cosmetic damage and the gussets are a elasticated as they were on day one. Plus, while the tread is slowly wearing down, it's still in pretty good shape, our tester says.

Read more about this brand in our guide to Blundstone boots.

Best Upgrade Chelsea Boots
R.M. Williams Craftsman Boot
$495 AT R.M. WILLIAMS

  • The top of the line model from a legacy brand
  • Can be resoled

  • Requires quite a bit of breaking in

R.M. Williams’ Craftsman Boot is its best-selling boot, braving the Australian outback on the feet of its hardest-working cowboys. The single, one-piece leather upper is supple yet durable and the Goodyear-welted construction extends the life of the boot several factors over.

These surely won't be as soft on your feet as Blundstones, because of the leather sole, but they're dress boots after all. Your choice of three widths helps ensure a better fit, but these won't feel like sneakers.

That being said, if these are tough enough for Aussie cowboys, they're tough enough for you.

Best Affordable Chelsea Boots
Rhodes Blake Boot
Courtesy
$198 AT HUCKBERRY

  • Crepe sole offers unmatched comfort
  • Rounded toe leaves plenty of room to spread out

  • Crepe sole wears down faster than leather

Rhodes' Blake Boot is a refined take on the Chelsea style. It's cut from full-grain roughout leather, situated atop a PU cushioned outsole and finished with elasticated gussets.

Plus, it's fully-lined with leather and made in Leon, Mexico, the Mecca of shoemaking in Mexico. That means these boots will stand tall from the first wear, and last longer even through constant use. Our tester found these were especially comfortable at the toe, where the rounded shape gives them enough room to space out without sliding around.

Best Suede Chelsea Boots
Common Projects Suede Chelsea Boots
$525 AT MR PORTER

  • Super luxe materials make these feel amazing on foot
  • The quintessential suede Chelsea boot

  • Aren't intended to be daily drivers

Popularized by Kanye West in the mid-2010s, Common Projects's suede Chelseas pushed the style into the mainstream, even if they've been around since the 19th century.

Now, everyone from Harry Styles to Jason Theroux wears these, making them as popular as they are nondescript. To match the soft suede upper, there's a small gold foil number logo on the outer heel, a tonal crepe sole and tonal elasticated gussets.

The crepe sole is super comfortable, but it'll go fast, making these essentially unwearable after that. Keep that in mind when dropping the $525. These shouldn't be daily drivers.

Best Goodyear Welt Chelsea Boots
Oak Street Bootmakers 5504 Chelsea Boot
Courtesy
$498 AT OAKSTREETBOOTMAKERS.COM

  • Fine leather forms to your foot with wear
  • Can be resoled

  • Sizing can be a little tricky, especially if sizing is usually an issue for you

Constructed from Horween Chromoexcel, a leather made using proprietary techniques, Oak Street Bootmakers' made-in-USA 5504 Chelsea Boots are better once broken in. Go a half size down to allow them to stretch to your foot, and ready yourself for some of the finest patina you can find.

That's thanks to the brand's emphasis on quality hides, but also its commitment to proper craftsmanship. These are hefty boots, but not without cause. Just don't wear too thick of a sock when breaking them in, no matter how badly you want to. Like we said, these will stretch, and you want them to stretch to your true size, but not beyond it.

Best Lug Sole Chelsea Boots
Blundstone Lug Boot
$235 AT ZAPPOS

  • Enhanced outsole offers a more upright and stable ride
  • Uppers feel like they're more supportive

  • They're a little bit clunkier than regular Blundstone boots

The Blundstone Lug Boot is a riff on the brand's work boot, which has a heftier outsole than the regular Chelsea. This all-new style is a fusion of both designs that offers better tread, a softer, more cushioned ride and a comfortable, compact interior. Think of this as your usual Blundstone boot, but upgraded.

That's because it embraces parts of Blundstone's popular Work Boot, which has a protective toe, this same chunky outsole and an enhanced footbed. Our tester found these to be better than the traditional Blundstones, but not for the same sort of pedestrian routines most people put Blundstones through. These are the top model, even if others are more ubiquitous.

Learn more about the all-new Lug Boot in our Blundstone brand head-to-head review.

Best Outdoor Chelsea Boots
Diemme Balbi Suede Ankle Boots
Courtesy
$370 AT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

  • Comfortable boot that's easy to slip on and off
  • Chunky outsole tackles slush, puddles and mud with ease

  • Suede accents aren't as waterproof as the rubber mud guard

As the category has grown, interesting streetwear-inspired riffs have popped up, oftentimes to traditionalist's dismay. These reference a mix of influences, combining a thick rubber out- and midsole, with an elevated suede and elastic upper.

They'd be great for visiting Aspen, but probably not summiting a mountain. Think of them like most outdoors-inspired streetwear goods: they're more for show than they are actual performance. But these boots are well-made nonetheless, and they're pretty damn comfortable, too.

Best Weatherproof Chelsea Boots
Nisolo All-Weather Chelsea Boot
$260 AT NISOLO.COM

  • Look like classic leather but act like rain boots
  • Studded rubber sole offers traction control on wet floors

  • Compact footbed might squeeze tall, narrow feet

Although all of the suede (and most of the leather) boots on this list wouldn't survive a light rain, Nisolo's All-Weather Chelsea Boot is built to survive a torrential downpour — and then some. The studded rubber sole provides traction, while the water resistant leather upper keeps your feet dry.

Best Rubber Chelsea Boots
Hunter Original Chelsea
$140 AT ZAPPOS

  • All-rubber build makes these easy to wash off
  • These are 100% waterproof

  • Not the easiest to walk normal amounts in, meaning these aren't for a city commuter

Ideal for really rainy days, Hunter's Original Chelsea mixes the practicality of a tall rain boot with the compactness of a Chelsea, creating a boot that protects while being plenty mobile. When on, these are comfortable, even though your foot will slide back and forth if you're between sizes. That won't be enough to generate blisters, but it'll annoy, especially if you're wearing thin socks.

These are also particularly warm, which means you'll sweat if you're out there struttin'.

Explore more waterproof options in our rain boot buying guide.

Best Machine Washable Chelsea Boots
Rothy's The Chelsea Boot
$139 AT ROTHY'S

  • Soft touch reminiscent of a sweatshirt
  • Feel like socks with an outsole

  • Knit material doesn't protect against the elements

Knit from a blend of RWS-certified merino wool and recycled plastic bottles, Rothy's The Chelsea Boot isn't really a Chelsea boot at all. In fact, it's barely a boot — or, at least it barely feels like a boot. It's soft but still supportive, warm while being breathable. It's like the best sock ever, applied to a sturdy, non-slip outsole.

Sure, fabric doesn't offer the same protection as, say, leather, but on the bright side, if the knit uppers get dirty, these can go through the wash.

Best Black Leather Chelsea Boots
Unmarked Chelsea Toro Special Edition
Courtesy
$290 AT UNMARKED

  • All-black colorway looks super classic, but with an edge
  • Unique shape makes these stand out

  • High shine isn't for everyone

Both Fair Trade and Gold-rated, markers of both quality and environmental consciousness, Unmarked's Special Edition Chelsea Toro boots are made from 2.2 mm leather uppers, calf leather liners and a vegetable-tanned footbed with cork cushioning.

Plus, the outsole, which was entirely hand-shaped, can be replaced when it wears down. What's most impressive about these, though, is the overall darkness of its tone. These are truly all-black.

Belstaff Longton Leather Chelsea Boot
$395 AT NORDSTROM

  • Rubber sole looks leather from afar
  • Leather liner molds to your foot

  • These cannot be resoled

There are few Chelsea boots simpler than Belstaff's Longton style — but that's a good thing. The smooth leather upper matches the matte rubber sole, which lends comfortability without looking too casual. These have your standard two tab top and a contrasting leather liner inside.

Oliver Cabell Chelsea Boot
Courtesy
$248 AT OLIVER CABELL

  • A cheaper alternative to Common Projects

  • These cannot be resoled

Oliver Cabell makes a bunch of minimal, easy-to-wear sneakers. A few years ago, they expanded to boots, beginning with their suede and crepe-soled Chelsea Boot. Available in five colors, every pair is hand-crafted and -lasted in Albacete, Spain.

The crepe sole, as mentioned above, means comfort, but not forever. The material wears down faster than traditional leather or rubber insoles, but beats them in terms of true comfort.

New Republic Sonoma Suede Chelsea Boot
Courtesy
Now 23% off
$99 AT AMAZON

  • An even cheaper alternative to Common Projects (and in better colors, too)

  • Feature the fastest soles to break down on this list

Skeptical about the Chelsea boot category? New Republic's Sonoma Suede Chelsea Boot lowers the point of entry, both through price and palatability. They're cut from soft suede, lined with leather, and finished with tonal elastic gussets and pull tabs. Plus, a padded insole — on top of the crepe outsole — ensures comfort.

Grant Stone Chelsea Boot
$380 AT GRANTSTONESHOES.COM

  • Can be resoled
  • Horween Chromexcel leather is renowned for its durability

  • This boot isn't as tall, which means it could rub on some feet

Made from Horween Chromexcel leather, Grant Stone's Chelsea Boot features full-grain leather heel counters, insole and liner, a micro-stud rubber outsole and a single pull tab the heel of the boot.

These are also Goodyear welted and based off a UK last. As such, folks should order a half size down from their US standard. A size 10, for example? You need a 9.5 in these.

Astorflex Bitflex
$215 AT HUCKBERRY

  • Natural crepe sole is super comfortable

  • These are really quick to crease and crack where your toes bend
  • Larger gusset is less attractive
  • Crepe sole breaks down faster than leather or vulcanized rubber

Astorflex's Bitflex boots are soft from the first wear, courtesy of the boot's primary material, a leather that's been aged for a month in a mixture of water, oak bark and powdered mimosa.

The bath is all-natural and it ages the leather ever so slightly to make these more comfortable, for longer. The process, and the rest of the boot's construction, is done by a small-time bootmaker in northern Italy.

As for the chassis, it's a 100 percent natural crepe rubber sole, an outsole renowned for its comfortability but discounted for its quick disintegration. It won't go in weeks, but don't expect the soles to last a decade.

Adelante Mendoza Chelsea Boot
$305 AT HUCKBERRY

  • Made by well-paid craftsmen abroad
  • Memory foam footbed feels like a sneaker insole

  • Top opening is a little wide, which means it can rub when you step the wrong way

Adelante is impressive for two reasons: For one, the brand's boots are really well made. And they're made by craftsmen in Guatemala that are paid through the Living Well Line, an international standard that defines what a well above minimum wage is wherever it is a worker works.

They're responsible for inserting the reactive memory foam footbed, finishing the stacked leather outsole and applying the all-leather uppers.

They're why these boots feel comfortable, fit well and last a long time. As such, it's only fair — in fact, it's downright right — that they're compensated correctly for their work.

Dr. Martens 2976 Bex Smooth Leather Chelsea Boots
$180 AT DR. MARTENS

  • Offer the look of Doc Martens without the difficult break-in period
  • A sleek black alternative to Blundstones

  • These felt like the weakest gussets of the bunch

This is the ideal chunky Chelsea boot, according to stylist Vanessa Powell. It's sleek and black and basic from above, but the shoe stands out at your side profile. Plus, this Doc Marten is more comfortable than the lace-ups you've come to associate the brand with. Sure, there's a decent break-in period, both for the uppers and the outsole, but your faster to your preferred state in these.

Beckett Simonon Bolton Chelsea Boots
$239 AT BECKETTSIMONON.COM

  • Shape is flattering, especially for formal occasions

  • Large gusset is slightly distracting

Made to order, Beckett Simonon's Bolton Boots are the prototypical Chelsea: the elasticated gusset extends from heel counter to the top, making them easy to take on and off, but the shaft is made from full-grain calfskin leather sourced from a gold-rated tannery based in Italy, which is the highest rating a tannery can be given. That makes these high quality but also less impactful on the environment.

Tecovas The Chance
$235 AT TECOVAS.COM

  • Higher heel lends a Western slant
  • Tight top helps these fit under jeans

  • Higher heel isn't for everybody

Tecovas might specialize in cowboy boots, but The Chance is an excellent Chelsea. It has a slight heel, a short shaft and a rounded toe. Plus, it comes in two colors and sizes 8 through 14.

These work well with jeans or slacks, courtesy of its tight top, which fits snug unlike an engineer boot. It may take a second to adjust to the heel, our tester says, but no more than a few wears.

Learn more about this brand in our guide to Tecovas boots.

More Boots for Men
rm williams
R.M. Williams
