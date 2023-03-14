Chelsea boots originated in England in the mid-19th century. Then, they were called "Paddock boots," a short men's boot style for equestrian functions. They've only strayed from home — and horse riding — just recently. The elasticized wonders were a staple in mid-’60s London scenes and protected the feet of seemingly every British invader — from John Lennon to Ringo Starr. Recently, they’ve seen a revival on many of menswear’s best-dressed.

What Are Chelsea Boots?

Marked by a slim silhouette, elastic side panels, and heel pull-tabs, the Chelsea boot has seen reinterpretations in leather, suede, and neoprene, either with crepe, leather or rubber soles. They're a versatile option that's gone largely unchanged since inception, save for material swaps here and there. And while they aren't as in-demand as they were in the mid-2010s — when everyone from Kanye West and David Beckham to Harry Styles and Justin Theroux was wearing theirs — the best Chelsea boots for men prove sensible now more than ever. The style emphasizes both aesthetics and comfortability, meeting in a middle ground where both camps — those wearing them for their look and those wearing them for their convenience — are appeased.

How to Wear Chelsea Boots

Designers from all over have riffed on the shape over and over and over again, resulting in a rich landscape of iterations to choose from. Whether you're looking for a pair that's polished or preppy (to wear with an Oxford and chinos), with a bit of street cred (to wear with jeans and a hoodie) or suit-friendly (to wear with a, well, suit), there is a Chelsea boot for everyone.

There are a number of ways to wear Chelsea boots — a statement that seems relatively straightforward. But with Chelsea boots, or at least certain styles of Chelsea boots, which ebb and flow in and out of fashion's good graces, it can be hard to stay current. Leather is generally a better choice than suede, I’d say, both because of traditional leather’s durability but also its longevity. Hide will look better than center-cut suede 5 years from now, if your Chelsea boots make it that long. But any good one should.

How to Choose the Right Chelsea Boot for You

Options abound — from suede styles to patent leather pairs. There are knit options as well. Or even rubberized iterations. Which you buy depends on where you wear them, and what for.

"Right now, I'm loving the chunky Chelsea boot style for men," celebrity stylist Vanessa Powell says. "Chelsea boots are a closet staple, but the added lug make this classic more hip to the streetwear trends. Plus, [most] are all-weather friendly so you can tackle the elements in style."