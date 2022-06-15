Food has the ability to both transport us to new places and remind us of home. It's a language that doesn't require words, an expression of love and care, a bond. What better inspiration, then, is food to fashion? Other than a few partnerships – Nike x Scarr's Pizza, KITH x Carbone, Koio x Dominique Ansel – culinary collaborations have largely gone overlooked until now. Turns out, adidas has been cooking up a host of foodie collaborations, beginning in Dubai.

In the heart of Al Satwa, family-owned restaurant Ravi is a legendary destination for locals and tourists alike. Founded in 1978, Ravi opened its doors with the humble ambition to provide a taste of authentic Pakistani food to those who were missing home-cooked meals at an affordable price — founder Chaudary Abdul Hameed included.

Famous for its mouthwatering mutton Peshawari, chicken tikka and daal fry – the dishes ordered by Anthony Bourdain during his visit – Ravi is introducing a new item on June 23rd: Superstar Ravi, the first of adidas' culinary-inspired sneaker silhouettes.

The Ravi team modeled the collab. Courtesy

In a series titled "adilicious," the three stripes brand is celebrating 11 community-focused eateries around the world with footwear that tells each one's unique story, paying tribute to the food that's bonded its communities. The necessary ingredients for a collaboration? Authentic food, real people and fresh sneakers — an order Ravi fit to a tee.

"We've been feeding the people of Dubai for over 40 years, across different generations, and now bringing our story to the table in a different way is a moment for our family to be proud of."

"It's humbling to see so many cultures and communities coming together to celebrate our traditions and roots through food," says founder Hameed. "We've been feeding the people of Dubai for over 40 years, across different generations, and now bringing our story to the table in a different way is a moment for our family to be proud of."

The restaurant’s Arabic and English names appear on opposite heel tabs. Courtesy

The Superstar Ravi features Ravi's classic colors — white, off-white and green — and displays Ravi's opening year below both the restaurant's Arabic and English name on opposite heel tabs. Ravi's story is further told with a hand-drawn map of Ravi – the river that flows through northeastern Pakistan – displayed on the liner, and six of the restaurant's most beloved dishes are printed on the inside tongue like a mini menu.

"As our restaurant in one of the city's most nostalgic and culturally relevant restaurants, the match was perfect," says Waqar Hammed, son of Chaudary, about the irregular collaboration.

They’re an ode to an incredible restaurant, yes, but a stylish sneaker in its own right, too. Courtesy

Adidas Superstar Ravi

The Superstar Ravi sneaker will be available in select adidas retailers across Dubai and online on June 23rd, 2022.

