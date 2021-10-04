Order Your Own Apple Employee Sneakers

The originals often sell for over $10,000.

But, for the lucky bunch that stashed them in their box or barely broke them in, these rare sneakers are worth big bucks at auction — usually over $10,000 dollars to be exact; one even sold for over $30,000 dollars. Luckily for the rest of us, aka those without a down payment on a house to drop on vintage computer kicks, sneaker company Foxtrot Uniform and customizer Thinking Different have debuted two different remakes of the originals, a low-top Reebok Club C and a high-top Nike Dunk Hi.

Both come with an asterisk, though: Fictional Employee. These of course aren't originals, but rather both silhouettes customized to pass for them. The classic Club C gets updated accent stitching, a cutout side logo, a new tongue tag, and new laces; the Dunk Hi gets the same treatment, plus brass grommets.

Shop both pairs below, but act fast: The Foxtrot Uniform shop closes in 12 hours. Plus, every order comes with three pairs of matching Apple socks.