Check Out These New York-Inspired New Balance Sneakers

The New Balance 992, even with its gum-colored tread, isn't a sneaker you should be visiting state parks, trekking muddy terrain, even crossing puddles in a park in. But these locales inspired this pair, a limited-edition iteration co-designed by J.Crew called the Made in USA 992 NY.

It's an homage to J.Crew's home state, and, more specifically, New York's state flag, its natural elements (the Adirondack Mountains), its upstate retreat (the Catskills), its titan of a music town (Woodstock) and its foremost public park (Central Park). There's even a subtle interpolation of the outdoor gear you'd need to visit at least one of these (ticked laces).

Featuring a cocktail of fall colors — different shades of blue, brown, gray and orange — the shoe's uppers are made from premium suede and mesh; there's SBS ABZORB cushioning in the heel; and there's a US-made (which these are) stamp on the achilles. Shop them below — even if you're not a New Yorker.