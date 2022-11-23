Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Snow Boots for Men

Combat cold, wet feet with these waterproof, oftentimes lined, winter boots.

By Beau Hayhoe and Evan Malachosky
collage of three snow boots
Courtesy

Winter is coming and though we spent the last one pent up inside our homes, reasons to get back outside abound — even in subzero temperatures. That being said, your usual canvas sneakers just won't cut it when they hit the slick, snowed-over pavement. You need to get yourself a proper pair of winter boots. However mild or intense your winters are, here's what to look for in a good pair of winter boots and which ones we recommend.

What to Consider Before Buying Snow Boots

Materials

Consider this a sort of sub-section of waterproof capabilities in the best snow boots or at least a reminder. While certain styles of rugged leather lace-up boots are going to look great crunching over fall leaves, a pair of leather boots without waterproof capabilities simply won’t cut it come winter. Nor will sneaker boots made with canvas, nor will a pair of cool leather Chelsea or cowboy boots.

Look for durable materials like rubber throughout, especially if it’s incorporated into the front and bottom of the boots (think of L.L. Bean’s iconic Bean Boots). Take care to reach for waterproof leather when selecting leather-minded options. At the same time, what’s inside the boot can make a big difference, right down to the waterproof liner.

"Finding a boot that allows your feet to breathe and keep warm is an essential combo," Brent Dykstra, Wolverine’s Vice President of Product Design and Development, says. "Select boots with a breathable waterproof membrane."

Pay close attention to the materials that make up your snow boots, and your feet will thank you later.

Comfort

Finding the right pair of winter boots calls into question some key factors, like warmth and waterproof capability, but keep in mind that a pair of snow boots should also wear comfortably all day long. After all, a warm pair of boots is no good if they’re tough on your feet.

"The perfect winter boot is not only functional but comfortable," Dykstra said. "Look for boots with footbed cushions that flex with your foot all day for maximum comfort."

Other crucial features include EVA midsoles, along with sturdy-yet-comfortable outsoles from a company like Vibram, which tend to be lightweight yet durable. The term "spring in your step" can still apply to hearty snow boots.

Dependability

Dependability means different things to different people, but it’s more simple than it sounds. Think of this more abstract factor as the sum of each of these parts: Boots that are waterproof, well-made and well-priced. That’s the ultimate checklist when it comes time to shop for the best snow boots, and you’ll know it when you find the right pair.

Waterproofness

More seams mean more ways for water to sneak into your boots. Look for options that have sealed seams or are made with waterproof materials like rubber and Gore-tex. Many winter boots will feature rubber shells spanning from the toe to the heel, which are instrumental in several inches of snow or puddles. The taller the rubber portion and heel, the better. Above that, the tongue has to be gusseted to keep debris, rain and snow from entering. Good winter shoes will have gusseted tongues that reach high up the boot's shaft.

Warmth

Winter shoes have to keep your toes warm. They can do this in a number of ways. Many brands choose some kind of insulating liner, like Thinsulate or Primaloft, applied in varying amounts to achieve temperature ratings well below freezing. Synthetic sherpa and natural shearling are also common materials to keep your feet warm. Synthetic sherpa tends to be lighter and less expensive, but it also has a tendency to become odorous after a while, especially compared to natural shearling.

Traction

As temperatures near freezing, the ground is less reliable at keeping you upright. Rain turns to snow and ice, all of which are in cahoots with gravity and against you. Traction is vital. Winter shoes often have more prominent lugs on the soles to better dig into and grab ahold of icy ground. Some companies even use sole materials which are engineered to remain soft and grippy even in subzero temps.

The Best Snow Boots for Men

Best Overall Snow Boots
Sorel Caribou
$160 AT ZAPPOS

  • These boots boast a shaft height of more than 9 inches, ideal for maximum snow drift protection

  • Sorel notes these boots run large, so size down for a more snug fit

From the seam-sealed waterproof construction to the amped-up height, suede-meets-ballistic nylon detailing and a warm sherpa pile snow cuff, this is one reliable pair of surprisingly affordable winter boots.

Best Upgrade Snow Boots
L.L. Bean Shearling-Lined Bean Boot
Courtesy
$250 AT LL BEAN

  • A combination of shearling lining and a Thinsulate-lined boot bottom makes these boots super-warm

  • They’re more expensive than (by about $120) than L.L. Bean’s iconic rubber 6 or 8-inch Bean Boots

While Duck Boots might be considered a style best saved for muddy hunting trips, they're a hell of an option for snowy conditions, too, especially when you get a shearling-lined pair like these.

Best Affordable Snow Boots
Lands' End Expedition Suede Boots
Courtesy
Now 25% off
$84 AT LAND'S END

  • These boots, when on sale, are by far the most affordable pair on our list of the best snow boots

  • The suede upper requires more intensive care and treatment than waterproof leather

Sometimes it's nice to slip into a pair of boots so big you'll be 100-percent confident you'll come out of them both warm and dry. Lands' End's Expedition Boots — despite being suede — promise this. The entire bottom is rubber, the suede upper is durable and there's a removable felt liner.

All-Weather Duckboot
$188 AT HUCKBERRY

  • These boots are more than affordably priced at under $190

  • They also feature a hybrid boot-meets-sneaker style that might not fit in all wardrobes

You can trust All-Weather to design a pair of ridiculously well-made winter boots, like this modern take on the traditional duckboot. The toe box is traditionally designed, but the boot itself blends handsome waterproof nubuck leather with an EVA midsole and a sneaker-esque Vibram outsole.

Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot
$210 AT NORDSTROM

  • These boots double as cold weather work boots and deliver some iconic style points in the process

  • They’re not as thick or warm as lined winter boots

The O.G. boot of choice for New Yorkers in winter now comes in colors beyond traditional Wheat Nubuck, with waterproof technology and an accessible price tag to match. But the original reigns supreme still.

Danner Mountain Light
Now 25% off
$330 AT BACKCOUNTRY

  • These overbuilt boots feature the classic look of a hiking boot with touches like waterproof full-grain leather and Vibram outsoles

  • These boots aren’t insulated, so they’re not the warmest winter boots on the market

Now in its third decade of hiking category dominance, Danner's Mountain Light makes light work of every other boot like it. It has a waterproof Gore-Tex liner, one-piece retro leather upper to keep water out and a Vibram outsole for traction support.

Wolverine Glacier Surge Arctic Insulated Boot
$25 AT WOLVERINE.COM

  • The Vibram outsole delivers plenty of reliable traction on slippery surfaces

  • These boots blend a sneakerboot-esque design with traditional winter boots, which might not fit all style preferences

Trade in your Wolverine 1000 Mile Boots for something more suited for snow drifts with this beastly pair of rugged winter boots. PrimaLoft Gold insulation bolsters their warmth, the Vibram Arctic Grip outsole delivers added traction, and waterproof leather quite literally seals the deal.

Kodiak Thane Waterproof Boot
Courtesy
$155 AT KODIAK

  • The lug rubber outsole is super-sturdy and should deliver solid traction in winter snow

  • The microfiber lining, while a nice touch, isn’t quite as thick as other liner materials

Kodiak's Thane Boots like a combat-ready, but they're best used in snowy settings. An upper made from leather and canvas keeps water out while keeping your feet warm.

Overland Hubert Wool-Lined Waterproof Boots
Courtesy
$369 AT OVERLAND.COM

  • These handsome boots are a luxe, stylish alternative to utilitarian winter boots

  • They’re pricey for a leather winter boot, even one with a waterproof design

Want something more classic? Perhaps with a lush wool liner? Look no further than Overland's Hubert Boot. It's tall, built from waterproof leather and has a breathable wool liner embedded inside.

The North Face Chilkat V Cognito Waterproof Boots
$139 AT THE NORTH FACE

  • These rugged boots boast a durable textile upper for another line of winter weather defense

  • These boots feature a slightly shorter shaft height than other winter boots

Gear from The North Face is put to the test in the most exacting conditions on the planet, so you can rest easy knowing that these seam-sealed boots are up to snuff. They’re even made with ballistic mesh throughout the upper.

Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot
Courtesy
$190 AT EDDIE BAUER

  • These boots are made with an ergonomic footbed for plenty of all-day comfort

  • The hiking boot-style design doesn’t offer as much weather-ready protection as taller lace-up boots

Despite the name, these are indeed men's boots — not ones for kids in grades K through 6. They're a classic hiker like Danner's, and they have plenty of history, too, but at a more affordable price: $190 instead of $380. It's made from waterproof full-grain leather, features a waterproof membrane and can be resoled.

Kamik Nationplus Boot
Courtesy
$80 AT AMAZON

  • The 10-inch shaft design delivers extreme coverage from the deepest snow drifts

  • This pair isn’t as stylish as other lifestyle-focused winter snow boots

Kamik's Nationplus Boot is an affordable boot you can (and should) beat to death. Wade into a foot of snow wearing them; skip through slush puddles. Nothing will be problem for them. They're tall, waterproof and mostly rubber up until the ankle.

Blundstone Thermal All-Terrain #2242
$280 AT ZAPPOS

  • The same classic Blundstone design details remain, including a Vibram outsole and easy-on pull tabs

  • If you want an especially thick, ultra-warm pair of lined winter boots, these might not fit the bill

The one knock on Blundstone’s hard-working slip-on boots? Their warmth in cold weather. So, the #2242 solves that problem handily with Thinsulate (and leather) lining.

Hunter Intrepid Snow Boot
$175 AT NORDSTROM

  • The sturdy rubber outsole offers intense, noticeable traction on slick winter surfaces

  • The nylon “puffer” upper is less traditional and snug than a traditional set of lace-up winter boots

Step out of your rain-ready Hunter rubber boots and into this futuristic set of snow boots built from a recycled nylon upper – bonus points for the fact that they’re lined in recycled fleece.

More Boots for Men
blundstone original boots
Blundstone
