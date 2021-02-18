The Best Accessories for Your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has been the most popular smartwatch since its advent in 2015. In fact, it's been so popular that it hasn't just been outselling every other smartwatch, but in 2019 the Apple Watch actually outsold the entire Swiss Watch industry, which includes manufacturers like Rolex, Swatch, TAG Heuer and Tissot. Naturally, with more Apple Watches out in the work, more people are looking for accessories — such as new bands, cases and chargers — to make their Apple Watch feel more personal. And boy, there's a lot out there.
The good news is the Apple Watch hasn't changed that in the past years. It still looks mostly the same and chargers the exact same way, for example. There are really only two things to remember when shopping for an Apple Watch accessory. First, the Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, Series 6 and the SE all have the same size body, so the same case or protective screen will work with all of them. (The outlier is the Series 3, which shares the older design of the Series 1 and Series 2, both of which Apple doesn't make anymore.) And second, if you're shopping for a band, make sure to get the correct size. All the latest Apple Watches — except the Series 3 or older — come in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm.
If you're in the market for a new band for your Apple Watch, the truth is that Apple sells a lot of great ones. Some of them are exclusives, like the all-new Solo Loop ($49) and Braided Solo Loop ($99), and need to be purchased directly from Apple. However, Amazon also sells many of the same bands for a little cheaper. (Check 'em out here.)
The Chargers
MagSafe Duo Charger
Courtesy
The MagSafe Duo is Apple's fancy 2-in-1 wireless charger that has a foldable design and can simultaneously charge any model of iPhone 12 and an Apple Watch. It's expensive for what it is, admittedly, and it doesn't come with a wall adapter, but it's a great travel accessory for anybody with an Apple Watch and iPhone 12.
The Forté elevates and positions your Apple Watch at a 40-degree angle, making it easy to see the time while it chargers. This makes it ideal for your nightstand or workstation accessory for your home office. It's also an elegant combination of chrome and leather.
This is a nifty 2-in-1 charger for your Apple Watch and AirPods Pro (or AirPods with a wireless charging case). It plugs via USB-C into your MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Pro or iPad Air, and then acts as a wireless charger. On one side is the Apple Watch charging puck. One the other is the AirPods Pro wireless charger. Unfortunately, you can't charge the two devices simultaneously.
This is portable power bank that's specifically designed for your Apple Watch. It's tiny enough to easily fit in your pocket, but most importantly it's capable of added up to 63 hours of juice to your Apple Watch.
This accessory is ideal for anybody who has a MacBook Pro or MacBook Air (or really any other USB-C laptop). It plugs directly into the side USB-C port and adds a spot to charge your Apple Watch. No charging cable needed.
This is a neat travel case for your Apple Watch. In addition to having for you to carry a number of different bands, charging cable and wall adapter, it also has a magnetic charging disc integrated into the lip of the case; this way you can fit a small power bank inside and charge your Apple Watch while on the road.
Invisible Shield is probably the best known screen protection manufacturer and the GlassFusion+ is the perfect way to extra scratch resistance to your Apple Watch — especially if you have an aluminum model, which scratches the easiest.
The Hybrid Clear Case adds even more protection because, in addition to the bumper around the case, it also has clear screen cover to protect against scratches. Again, it's very slim and barely adds any bulk to your Apple Watch.
OtterBox and Apple teamed up on an exclusive case for the Apple Watch. It wraps around the Apple Watch's bezels, but doesn't guard the screen against scratches. The neat thing is that it's available in a number of different colors, including blue, gray, black, pink, beige and orange.
The Impact case by Catalyst is a rugged case and band that adds military-grade drop protection without being super bulky. And the case doesn't get in the way of the side button or rotating crown dial. It comes complete with a breathable sports band that buckles.
According to our editor's, this is the best overall synthetic down jacket to buy in 2021. It is a no-frills insulation layer that has some stretch for comfort and has been updated with a more relaxed fit than previous iterations.
You're cold, I'm cold, we're all cold. Winter isn't letting up soon so pick up some hand warmers to make sure you stay warm. These last up to 10 hours, ensuring you keep the feeling in your fingers all day.
This gym bag seriously has everything you would ever need for everyday use: a shoe compartment, laptop sleeve, ventilated mesh main compartment, water bottle pocket, separate compartment for clean clothes and even 900D Cordura on the outside to keep your things protected.
The MultiBev is one of the most versatile pieces in your cupboard — it is both a water bottle and a travel cup, giving you multiple options for beverages all at once. Plus, the cap has a spot to stash a tea bag or a snack.
This EDC-ready pocket knife is perfect if you need to keep a knife on hand all the time. It features a rapid-assist thumb stud opening with SOG’s ambidextrous AT-XR Lock and a highly functional 3.45 inch cryogenically heat-treated, D2 stainless steel blade.
Hear us out, it is time to start thinking about grilling again. We think this one is better than the Green Egg, owing to its patented Divide & Conquer cooking system, which manifests itself as grates that can be lifted up or down in certain sections.
If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display.
Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.
The Nectar Mattress is our pick for the best memory foam mattress you can buy. Nectar offers a 365-day trial period, so you don't have to stress about not liking it, plus if you order now you can get a free sleep bundle, which includes a mattress protector, a sheet set, and two pillows.
This nonstick set will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent, they have a triple-reinforced PFOA-free surface and handles that stay cool to keep you from accidentally burning yourself.
Rhone makes some of our favorite workout clothes out there thanks to its innovative fabric technologies and quality construction. This raglan tee is in our top 10 workout shirts — our tester said it is "light, comfortable and always fresh no matter how many times I wear it without washing it."
Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.
This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.
Everlane's staples are some of the best in the business and we will continue wearing them every day, regardless of what we're up to. These chinos are great for WFH because they add a little bit of class to your outfit without making you uncomfortable.
Taylor Stitch makes some of the best, hard-wearing and most wearable wardrobe staples we've seen. This jacket features raglan sleeves for better range of motion, hand warming pockets and is made from weather resistant 7-ounce cotton herringbone dry wax fabric.
This OLED smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models.
After outfitting pioneers during the Gold Rush, Filson remained one of the Pacific Northwest's go-to brands for all things outdoor. The brand has carried on nicely into its second century of business with pieces like this tough-as-nails vest that will get you through winter and shoulder season with ease.
MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.
The Ball Animal 2 is the highest suction vacuum Dyson produces across all categories. It comes with full-machine HEPA filtration standard, a small head attachment to clean stairs and a bonus attachment meant specifically for untangling hair from your carpet or rug.
The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish.
When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer.
This keyboard isn't your average iPad keyboard. It is robustly made, is a joy to type on and has a trackpad that can do everything you can do on a Mac trackpad. It is the ultimate iPad upgrade, especially at this price.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io