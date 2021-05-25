Today's Top Stories
Why Vegan Shoes Aren't Sustainable Products
Glashütte Original's SeaQ Is Up for All Adventures
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
All the Best Deals and Memorial Day Sales
Change the Way You Run with Future Fitness

The Best Apple Watch Bands You Can Buy Right Now

The universe of Apple Watch bands is vast — and that's a good thing.

By Zen Love
best apple watch bands
Gear Patrol

Though the Apple Watch comes in several different materials, finishes, and sizes, they mostly look the same: like squarish river stones. And since nobody wants to be wearing the exact same thing as everybody else, the solution is personalization through screen options and straps to reflect the wearer's own taste and identity. And the bands are where things get fun and interesting.

Even from a watch enthusiast's perspective, the quality and innovation of Apple Watch bands is impressive. Apple learned from the traditional watch industry in a number of ways but created its own interesting and user-friendly fastening systems and other solutions. The brand's own proprietary attachment system makes strap-changing easy, but it means that Apple Watch bands are a closed ecosystem and not compatible with traditional watches or straps.

The brand has also offered enough options that one's own watch truly can feel personalized, but with plentiful third-party options as well, the world of Apple Watch bands is almost as vast as that of traditional watch straps. From sporty silicone to Hermès leather to metal bracelets of various kinds and much more, there's a lot to choose from. Here are some great options to start with.

SHOP NOW

Clockwork Synergy Two-Piece NATO-Style Band
Clockwork Synergy
$24.95
SHOP NOW

The Apple Watch doesn't have traditional lugs through which to thread a one-piece NATO strap. But you can get the look with a two-piece nylon band in a classic style from Clockwork Synergy.

Barton Elite Silicone Flatwater Blue
Barton Bands
$32.00
SHOP NOW

We can attest that Barton's Elite Silone straps are comfortable and that they've got a fresh look on the wrist, particularly in Flatwater Blue. 

Apple Watch Surf Blue Sport Loop
Amazon
Apple
$49.00
SHOP NOW

Switch to this for workouts, or just to look sporty.

Apple Solo Loop
Apple
Only at Apple
$49.00
SHOP NOW

Released in 2020, the Solo Loop is made from stretchy "liquid silicone rubber" and slips on and off the wrist without the typical bulk and clutter of traditional clasps.

Apple Sport Band
Apple
$49.00
SHOP NOW

You know, for sports.

B&R Bands Tan Calf Leather
B&R Bands
$59.99
SHOP NOW

A traditional style in leather from one of our favorite makers of traditional watch straps.

Apple Milanese Loop
Apple
$99.00
SHOP NOW

The Milanese loop, with its magnetic closing system, is an Apple Watch classic. It's available in a couple finishes including silver, gold-toned and a new one in graphite. 

Apple Leather Link
Apple
$99.00
SHOP NOW

A padded French leather band offers comfort and style, and it fastens magnetically for an ideal fit. The Leather Loop offers the same style with a different fastening system.

Apple Atlantic Blue Braided Solo Loop
Apple
$99.00
SHOP NOW

The stretchy, single-piece Solo Loop also comes in a braided textile version make from 100% recycled materials.

Apple Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop
Apple
Only at Apple
$99.00
SHOP NOW

Celebrate pride with this colorful special edition of the standard braided Solo Loop. 

Shinola Black Leather Strap for Apple Watch
Shinola
$150.00
SHOP NOW

You might be surprised how classic an Apple Watch can feel when on the a high-quality leather like this one from Shinola.

Juuk Design Locarno
Juuk Design
$169.00
SHOP NOW

Something a bit unique for your Apple Watch is this specially designed steel bracelet by Hong Kong-based Juuk. Other finishes and designs are worth checking out as well. 

Hermès Orange Swift Leather Single Tour
Apple
$339.00
SHOP NOW

By not buying a functionally inferior and far more expensive mechanical watch, the money you saved could go to a strap made from some of the best leather in the world. 

Apple Link Bracelet
Apple
$349.00
SHOP NOW

Pricey, but this is probably the best way to wear an Apple Watch if you like the feel of a sturdy steel bracelet. Comes in silver or black.

Speidel ﻿Twist-O-Flex
Speidel
Speidel
SHOP NOW

The classic Speidel Twist-O-Flex from the 1950s! It expands to slide off and on without a buckle and probably holds some nostalgia for a lot of people. 

