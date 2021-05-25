The Best Apple Watch Bands You Can Buy Right Now

Though the Apple Watch comes in several different materials, finishes, and sizes, they mostly look the same: like squarish river stones. And since nobody wants to be wearing the exact same thing as everybody else, the solution is personalization through screen options and straps to reflect the wearer's own taste and identity. And the bands are where things get fun and interesting.

Even from a watch enthusiast's perspective, the quality and innovation of Apple Watch bands is impressive. Apple learned from the traditional watch industry in a number of ways but created its own interesting and user-friendly fastening systems and other solutions. The brand's own proprietary attachment system makes strap-changing easy, but it means that Apple Watch bands are a closed ecosystem and not compatible with traditional watches or straps.

The brand has also offered enough options that one's own watch truly can feel personalized, but with plentiful third-party options as well, the world of Apple Watch bands is almost as vast as that of traditional watch straps. From sporty silicone to Hermès leather to metal bracelets of various kinds and much more, there's a lot to choose from. Here are some great options to start with.

