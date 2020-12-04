6 Gadgets To Have on Your Radar This Week

It's December already and, believe it or not, new gadgets are still getting announced and released. From affordable hi-fi wireless earbuds to a $20 smartwatch, a new Sonos soundbar to Apple's new wireless charger — we've rounded up the best new gadgets that were announced this week.

Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch

Cambridge Audio already makes some of the most affordable and best-sounding wireless earbuds, which are the Melomania 1 ($79.95). Now the company has released a slightly higher-end pair, called the Melomania Touch, which add touch controls (for volume), extra long battery life (up to 50 hours) and a new "High Performance" mode that utilizes new amplification technology to make the audio sound even better. They'll be available in January.

Price: $149.95

Wyze Watch

Wyze, the company best-known for its incredibly good and cheap smart home cameras, just announced its first smartwatch — and it costs just $20. The Wyze Watch promises a lot of features that you'd get in a more expensive smartwatch, such as activity tracking, sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring and heart rate tracking. It also has an impressive 9-day battery. We'll have to wait to test to get the full rundown, but right now this smartwatch seems almost too good for its price. Once again, it costs just $20. That's like $180 less than the cheapest Apple Watch.

Price: $20.00

Sonos Arc SL

It appears that Sonos is going to release a mic-less version of its Dolby Atmos soundbar called the Sonos Arc SL — and it will be exclusively available at Costco. Android Central broke the news this week and it looks legit — we've linked to the story below. We don't know the exact pricing of the Sonos Arc SL (or when it be officially announced), but you can expect to it cost slightly less than the $799 Arc. For context, Sonos's One SL is $20 cheaper than its One.

Price: TBD

Satechi USB-C Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable

Satechi just announced an alternative to Apple's MagSafe Charger for anybody who has an new iPhone. It costs $10 less than Apple's option, but there's a catch. Even though it will magnetically connect to your new iPhone, it won't be able to reach the 15-watt max charging speed that true MagSafe chargers promise. Instead, Satachi's charging cable will max out at the 7.5-watts. It also does not come with an wall adapter.

Price: $29.99

MagSafe Duo

The MagSafe Duo, Apple's fancy 2-in-1 wireless charger that can simultaneously charge an iPhone 12 and an Apple Watch, finally went on sale this week. I reviewed the MagSafe Duo a few weeks back and thought it was cool, but it definitely expensive considering that it doesn't come with a companion wall adapter and there are many other wireless chargers that are significantly cheaper.

Price: $129.00

SHOP NOW







Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro

Razer's newest pair of wireless earbuds are designed for mobile gamers. They are THX-certified and have noise-cancellation, which allow them to get the best possible sound out of movies and games. Additionally, they have an IPX4 water-resistance rating, so they should be safe to workout with. They are available now.

Price: $199.99

