6 Gadgets To Have on Your Radar This Week

It's December already and, believe it or not, new gadgets are still getting announced and released. From affordable hi-fi wireless earbuds to a $20 smartwatch, a new Sonos soundbar to Apple's new wireless charger — we've rounded up the best new gadgets that were announced this week.
Cambridge Audio already makes some of the most affordable and best-sounding wireless earbuds, which are the Melomania 1 ($79.95). Now the company has released a slightly higher-end pair, called the Melomania Touch, which add touch controls (for volume), extra long battery life (up to 50 hours) and a new "High Performance" mode that utilizes new amplification technology to make the audio sound even better. They'll be available in January.
Wyze, the company best-known for its incredibly good and cheap smart home cameras, just announced its first smartwatch — and it costs just $20. The Wyze Watch promises a lot of features that you'd get in a more expensive smartwatch, such as activity tracking, sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring and heart rate tracking. It also has an impressive 9-day battery. We'll have to wait to test to get the full rundown, but right now this smartwatch seems almost too good for its price. Once again, it costs just $20. That's like $180 less than the cheapest Apple Watch.
It appears that Sonos is going to release a mic-less version of its Dolby Atmos soundbar called the Sonos Arc SL — and it will be exclusively available at Costco. Android Central broke the news this week and it looks legit — we've linked to the story below. We don't know the exact pricing of the Sonos Arc SL (or when it be officially announced), but you can expect to it cost slightly less than the $799 Arc. For context, Sonos's One SL is $20 cheaper than its One.
Satechi just announced an alternative to Apple's MagSafe Charger for anybody who has an new iPhone. It costs $10 less than Apple's option, but there's a catch. Even though it will magnetically connect to your new iPhone, it won't be able to reach the 15-watt max charging speed that true MagSafe chargers promise. Instead, Satachi's charging cable will max out at the 7.5-watts. It also does not come with an wall adapter.
The MagSafe Duo, Apple's fancy 2-in-1 wireless charger that can simultaneously charge an iPhone 12 and an Apple Watch, finally went on sale this week. I reviewed the MagSafe Duo a few weeks back and thought it was cool, but it definitely expensive considering that it doesn't come with a companion wall adapter and there are many other wireless chargers that are significantly cheaper.
Razer's newest pair of wireless earbuds are designed for mobile gamers. They are THX-certified and have noise-cancellation, which allow them to get the best possible sound out of movies and games. Additionally, they have an IPX4 water-resistance rating, so they should be safe to workout with. They are available now.
If you’re ready to spring for your Grail Rolex, this holiday season is the perfect time. eBay has thousands of beautiful Rolexes on sale. Right now, you can save up to 30 percent on the Rolex of your dreams.
Sporting a digital interface like the popular (and much pricier) Oracle and a built-in grinder, dosing mechanism and milk wand like the stellar value Barista Express line, the Barista Pro is a more user and budget-friendly version of the brand’s entry and enthusiast-level espresso machines. Take advantage of this first and rare discount on this popular model.
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
The 22L Unbound is our pick for Best Soft Cooler because it's sleek, has plenty of storage space (we fit 24 cans of beer), is comfortable to wear on short jaunts and utilizes Hydro Flask's superior insulating technologies to keep contents cool for up to 48 hours.
$289 $144 (50% off) Now's the time to grab travel gear at great prices. Half off a rugged duffel with oversized wheels that can handle almost any terrain? Yes please. Grab one now before they sell out.
Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.
Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
With an adjustable headrest and a tilt tension adjustment knob, this is the best office chair under $150 we've found. While adjustable armrests would be nice, saving even more on this commendable seating option is too good to pass up.
Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 18% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment. Special funding pricing ends 12/5.
