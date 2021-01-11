The Best Things We've Seen Out of CES 2021 (So Far)

Check out our main show page for all the most important news out of the all-digital CES 2020!

The biggest consumer tech show of the year is a bit different here in 2021, having gone fully digital for obvious reasons. Still, it's host to a menagerie of new gadgets with releases will be sprinkled out across the rest of the year (if they don't get pushed back even further). As always, CES is an overwhelming flood of announcements so here are the best things we've seen out of the show so far, updates as the show goes on.

LG UltraFine OLED Pro

LG

For years, LG's UltraFine monitor line has been the preferred high-end option to partner with your MacBook — Apple even sells them itself. And now the company has announced its first UltraFine monitor with an OLED display: LG UltraFine OLED Pro. It's a 31.5-inch 4K monitor that, because of its OLED display, is expected to have significantly better contrast and picture quality than LG's current UltraFine 4K monitor. It'll come with a USB-C connection, three USB-A ports, two DisplayPort ports and an HDMI port. Unfortunately, LG has not announced pricing or availability information yet.

LEARN MORE

LG Rollable

It's been long rumored that LG is working on a rollable smartphone (similar to its rollable OLED TV) and the company teased just that at its CES keynote event. Not much is known about the smartphone — and it's just a prototype right now — but you can see from the above video that its display "rolls" to extend and nearly double its screen size. Pretty cool.

LEARN MORE

JBL SA750 Integrated Amplifier

Courtesy

JBL's newest integrated amplifier doesn't look like it's from 2021, and that's definitely a huge chunk of its curb appeal. With its big, beautiful silver knobs and teak-wood veneer side-panels that look like they hopped out of a time machine on their way from decades past, the SA750 is screamingly stylish. Inside, though it's very 2021. Integrated amplifiers, which pair traditional amplifier hardware with modern day streaming tech, are quickly becoming the cornerstone of the modern hi-fi setup. With a high-resolution DAC, support for AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast and Roon, plus a 220-watt amplifier, the SA750 should be able to power your hi-fi until it goes out of style and comes back again.

It'll be available in April 2021 for $3,000.

LEARN MORE

Dell Latitude 9420

Courtesy

Dell's latest generation of business laptops are, at first glance, capable-if-bog-standard business laptop offerings sporting the latest Intel chip, but their best feature is a subtle little mechanism that would be at home in all sorts of gadgets. The new Latitudes sport Dell's new SafeShutter webcam which has an integrated, physical shutter that flicks open and closed as you enter or exit relevent applications, giving you absolute peace of mind at a glance. Sure, you can slap a sticker or bit of electric tape on any laptop, but why should you have to?

LEARN MORE

Samsung Neo QLED TVs

Courtesy

While OLED TVs are still the king of picture quality (and demand a price to match) Samsung's made strides to bridging the gap with its new Neo-QLED TVs. Utilitizing a matrix of white LED backlights like other LED sets, Samsung's Neo-QLEDs have backlights that are 40 times smaller than the norm, allowing more precise control of what part of your screen is lit up by how much. The result is less "blooming" and deeper blacks, which bring the picture quality even closer to OLED displays which can control each pixel individually -- for a price.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io