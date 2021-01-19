How to Tell When Your Free Trial of Apple TV+ Expires

Apple launched its TV show and movie streaming service, Apple TV+, over a year ago — in November 2019 — and one of its big promotions was offering a one-year free trial of Apple TV+ for anybody who purchased an iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, Apple TV streaming box or an iPod touch.
Apple just announced that it would be extending the free trial period of Apple TV+ until July 2021 for people who first signed up for the streaming service in November 2021. This means that those initial subscribers are actually getting 21-month free trial.
It does mean that you have a new date to cancel by if you don't want to be charged, though.
Here's how to quickly check to see when your free trial of Apple TV+ runs out.
• Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
• Select your name (appears at the top).
• Select the Subscriptions tab.
• Find the Apple TV+ tab and check where it says "next billing date."
People who signed up for the free trial between November 21, 2019 and June 21, 2020 should see a renewal date of June 21. This obviously benefits people who signed up earlier for the streaming service; if you signed up for Apple TV+ in June 2020 or later, who get a one-free trial and not the 21-month free trial.
After the free trial runs out, a subscription to Apple TV+ will cost you $4.99/month or $49.99/year.
Outdoor Research's sports-focused face mask performed well during our tests thanks to an extended design that creates an air pocket. This makes it easy to breathe heavily during exercise. Adjustable ear loops and behind-the-head strap help create a secure and comfortable fit. READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST FITNESS MASKS
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket. At half off, this is a steal. READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this Copper Core 10-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen that you can score for just a Benjamin.
Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it. READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS
This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io