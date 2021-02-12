Today's Top Stories
8 New Gadgets to Have On Your Radar This Week

Trying to catch up on the new gadgets of the week? We've got you covered.

Trying to catch up on the new gadgets of the week? We've got you covered. Here's the most notable stuff that's dropped, from Monoprice's affordable Dolby Atmos system to IKEA's new collection of gaming furniture.

JLab Audio Talk USB Microphone

JLab Audio is best known for affordable headphones and wireless earbuds, but this week it announced a new line of high-performing USB microphones — called the Talk Series — that are designed for gamers, streamers and podcasters. There are three different microphones in the series, ranging from $49 to $149, and they are essentially more affordable alternatives for people who don't want to spend the extra dough on competitors like the Blue Microphone.

Price: $99

SHOP NOW

Twelve South SurfaceSnap

The SurfaceSnap is a unique and elegant cable management solution. It's a leather band with button snaps that can be attached to the side or underside of a desk via an adhesive (and it leaves no trace when removed). You can purchase the SurfaceSnap in two different colors, black or grey. ($30 gets you a three-pack.)

Price: $30

SHOP NOW

Polar Verity Sense

Polar released a new optical heart monitor sensor this week that can be worn on your arm or your temple (if you're swimming). It's designed for people who don't necessarily wear a wrist-bound fitness tracker or smartwatch, or are doing an exercise that isn't very friendly to wrist jewelry, like martial arts, swimming, dancing or boxing. It's a nifty accessory for people who use Polar Flow, Polar’s free fitness and training app, or wear one of the company's smartwatches.

Price: $90

SHOP NOW

Satechi USB-C Watch AirPods Charger

Satechi just announced a nice new charger for people who have AirPods Pro or AirPods (with a wireless charging case) and an Apple Watch. The dual-sided gadget that plugs into your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro via USB-C and can be flipped depending on which device you want to charge. On one side it's an Apple Watch charger. On the other side it's an Apple Watch charger. It's available exclusively from Apple.

Price: $50

SHOP NOW

Ikea Gaming Collection

Ikea is jumping on the gaming boom in a big way. Its new line of furniture is designed specifically for gamers on a budget. The collection includes 30 different products, including several different desks, gaming chairs and storage solutions. All are available in matching black, grey and white colorways.

Price: N/A

SHOP NOW

Monoprice SB-600 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos System

The SB-600 is a complete 5.1.2 that costs less than $500, making it one of the most affordable surround sound systems you can buy. It has a host of connectivity options, including coaxial, optical, USB and a 3.5mm line-in jack. It also has built-in Bluetooth for streaming music when not watching TV.

Price: $450

SHOP NOW

Mophie Wireless Charging Stand+

Mophie's latest wireless charging tree is capable of charging up to three devices simultaneously, including your iPhone, AirPods Pro and Apple Watch.

Price: $80

SHOP NOW

Zero Halliburton AirPods Pro Case

Zero Halliburton is well-known for its government-grade suitcases and now it's taking its skillset to gadget accessories. Its new AirPods Pro case is designed with the same ripped aluminum as its iconic luggage and comes with convenient carabiner clip. Despite its rugged material and larger size, the case will still allow your AirPods Pro to work wireless chargers.

Price: $50

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway amazon.com
$178 $230

$52 OFF (23%)

This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS OF 2021

Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
avantlink.com
$40 $50

$10 OFF (20%)

Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Everlane Performance Chino
Everlane Performance Chino
Everlane skimresources.com
$28 $72

$44 OFF (61%)

Everlane's staples are some of the best in the business and we will continue wearing them every day, regardless of what we're up to. These chinos are great for WFH because they add a little bit of class to your outfit without making you uncomfortable.

READ ABOUT THE STYLE RELEASES WE LOVE THIS WEEK

The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
skimresources.com
$154 $220

$66 OFF (30%)

This is one of The North Face's most iconic silhouettes. Supremely warm, this jacket comes in four retro colorways and has a relaxed cut that is both street-ready and mountain-ready. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PANTS FOR WINTER HIKES

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Parley
Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Parley
adidas skimresources.com
$150 $200

$50 OFF W/ CODE 25SALE (25%)

Rarely on sale, the Terrex Free Hiker is an excellent shoe for stomping around the city or venturing onto the trail, owing to its comfy Ultraboost midsole and Continental soles, which provide excellent traction. Plus, the collab with Parley means the uppers are made with recycled ocean plastic. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

TUSHY Classic 3.0
TUSHY Classic 3.0
skimresources.com
$99 $129

$30 OFF (23%)

You may be skeptical about bidets, but it is the best thing you can do for your bum. Seriously, once you start using it, you'll never go back to wiping with plain old toilet paper.

READ WHY YOU SHOULD BUY A BIDET

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple amazon.com
$34 $39

$5 OFF (13%)

MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES FOR IPHONE 12

Dyson Ball Animal 2
Dyson Ball Animal 2
Dyson skimresources.com
$500 $600

$100 OFF (17%)

The Ball Animal 2 is the highest suction vacuum Dyson produces across all categories. It comes with full-machine HEPA filtration standard, a small head attachment to clean stairs and a bonus attachment meant specifically for untangling hair from your carpet or rug.

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Buffy Cloud Comforter
Buffy Cloud Comforter
skimresources.com
$135 $159

$24 OFF W/ CODE LOVEBUFFY15 (15%)

This comforter is ultra cozy, turning your bed into the cloud you always dreamed it would be. The fill is 100% recycled and BPA-free and the shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber, made to keep you from overheating. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESS DEALS

Burrow Serif Bench
Burrow Serif Bench
skimresources.com
$338 $375

$38 OFF W/ CODE POTUS (10%)

Burrow calls this its mudroom masterpiece and we have a hard time disagreeing. It looks great in any room, not just a mudroom, and is a piece that will likely be used every day, whether for taking off your shoes, dropping groceries, or just taking a load off after a long walk. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS OF THE LAST YEAR

Finisterre Nebulas
Finisterre Nebulas
Finisterre huckberry.com
$145 $265

$120 OFF (45%)

The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Mila Smart Air Purifier
Mila Smart Air Purifier
Mila amazon.com
$319 $358

$39 OFF (11%)

This is our pick for the best smart air purifier. It originally raised $1.1 million on Kickstarter, which seems well worth it now. It has an in-depth display that offers information most air purifiers require an app to see and monitors temperature, humidity and carbon monoxide detector among a host of other useful information and insight.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Nitecore 1,000-Lumen TUP Pocket Light
Nitecore 1,000-Lumen TUP Pocket Light
Nitecore skimresources.com
$50 $65

$15 OFF (23%)

Keeping a sturdy, bright light around is essential, whether you're camping, in the car or just at home. This light is super compact and shines up to 1,000 lumens, which is plenty for all of your nighttime activities.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING GEAR OF 2020

Google Nest Audio - Set of 2
Google Nest Audio - Set of 2
skimresources.com
$170 $200

$30 OFF (15%)

The Google Nest Audio is one of our tech desk's favorite speakers at the $100 price point, so getting a pair for 15 percent off is a great deal that is well-worth taking advantage of. With two speakers you can pair for multi-room listening or have two in one room for a bit of stereo feel. 

READ ABOUT NEW TECH PRODUCTS

Everlane Nylon Commuter Backpack
Everlane Nylon Commuter Backpack
Everlane skimresources.com
$39 $78

$39 OFF (50%)

Everlane is one of our favorite brands for basics, owing to its exceptional design and efforts to bring ethical production to the forefront. We might not be commuting as much right now, but getting this backpack for half-off is a steal. It has everything you want, including a tough nylon exterior, internal and external pockets, and a 15-inch laptop sleeve. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS OF 2020

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
$220 $259

$39 OFF (15%)

These airy linen sheets keep you cool and, at this price, are excellent value for a quality linen sheet set. Our home writer tested these as part of our best sheets guide and picked them as the best affordable linen sheet set out there. 

READ OUR BEST SHEETS GUIDE

Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Stretch Low Rise Trunks
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Stretch Low Rise Trunks
Calvin Klein amazon.com
$21 $43

$22 OFF (50%)

Calvin Klein boxer briefs aren't just for fashion magazines. These are the gold standard for boxer briefs, known for their comfort and modest price. Plus you get to add a little bit of designer flair to an otherwise drab piece of clothing. 

READ ABOUT THE STYLE RELEASES WE'RE INTO THIS WEEK

MDK Fitness Mat - 8 mm
MDK Fitness Mat - 8 mm
Manduka skimresources.com
$30 $40

$10 off (25%)

With more and more fitness being done from home, you need to have a mat to soften the surface, keep yourself from slipping and protect your floors. Getting a mat at 50% off is a steal, and REI is only marking it down for a day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug
Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug
Stanley skimresources.com
$16 $23

$7 OFF (30%)

When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad
Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad
Apple amazon.com
$199 $299

$100 OFF (33%)

This keyboard isn't your average iPad keyboard. It is robustly made, is a joy to type on and has a trackpad that can do everything you can do on a Mac trackpad. It is the ultimate iPad upgrade, especially at this price. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE APPLE MAGIC KEYBOARD FOR IPAD

Tempo Studio
Tempo Studio
$1,781 $1,995

$214 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL214 (11%)

Missing the gym? We scored an exclusive discount from Tempo, one of our favorite new home workout systems. The Tempo Studio comes with all the weights you need and gives you instant feedback with AI-powered guidance that adapts to you and your fitness needs. 

READ MORE ABOUT TEMPO

Best Made Wool Fleece Full Zip Jacket
Best Made Wool Fleece Full Zip Jacket
avantlink.com
$160 $250

$90 OFF (36%)

Wisconsin-sourced wool is the highlight of this fleece, making it warm, odor-resistant, and breathable. We love having a fleece in our wardrobe, and this Canadian-made jacket fits the bill. It is ready for anything you can throw at it all winter long. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED STYLE GUIDES

AllModern Emmett Lounge Chair
AllModern Emmett Lounge Chair
skimresources.com
$316 $350

$34 OFF (10%)

There is a huge sale going on over at Wayfair for President's Day. You can find deals on items in just about any category you can think of across Wayfair's network of sites, including AllModern, where you can find reading chairs like this.

READ ABOUT ALL OF THE WAYFAIR DEALS

The Allswell Mattress
The Allswell Mattress
skimresources.com
$319 $375

$56 OFF W/ CODE PREZ21 (15%)

This is our pick for the best budget mattress you can buy online. The hybrid mattress comes in at a medium-firmness — a solid middle ground between too soft and too firm. Individually wrapped coils ease the nuisance of motion transfer, and their placement along the perimeter of the mattress add greater stability.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESS DEALS

