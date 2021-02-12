8 New Gadgets to Have On Your Radar This Week

Trying to catch up on the new gadgets of the week? We've got you covered. Here's the most notable stuff that's dropped, from Monoprice's affordable Dolby Atmos system to IKEA's new collection of gaming furniture.

JLab Audio Talk USB Microphone

JLab Audio is best known for affordable headphones and wireless earbuds, but this week it announced a new line of high-performing USB microphones — called the Talk Series — that are designed for gamers, streamers and podcasters. There are three different microphones in the series, ranging from $49 to $149, and they are essentially more affordable alternatives for people who don't want to spend the extra dough on competitors like the Blue Microphone.

Price: $99

Twelve South SurfaceSnap

The SurfaceSnap is a unique and elegant cable management solution. It's a leather band with button snaps that can be attached to the side or underside of a desk via an adhesive (and it leaves no trace when removed). You can purchase the SurfaceSnap in two different colors, black or grey. ($30 gets you a three-pack.)

Price: $30

Polar Verity Sense

Polar released a new optical heart monitor sensor this week that can be worn on your arm or your temple (if you're swimming). It's designed for people who don't necessarily wear a wrist-bound fitness tracker or smartwatch, or are doing an exercise that isn't very friendly to wrist jewelry, like martial arts, swimming, dancing or boxing. It's a nifty accessory for people who use Polar Flow, Polar’s free fitness and training app, or wear one of the company's smartwatches.

Price: $90

Satechi USB-C Watch AirPods Charger

Satechi just announced a nice new charger for people who have AirPods Pro or AirPods (with a wireless charging case) and an Apple Watch. The dual-sided gadget that plugs into your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro via USB-C and can be flipped depending on which device you want to charge. On one side it's an Apple Watch charger. On the other side it's an Apple Watch charger. It's available exclusively from Apple.

Price: $50

Ikea Gaming Collection

Ikea is jumping on the gaming boom in a big way. Its new line of furniture is designed specifically for gamers on a budget. The collection includes 30 different products, including several different desks, gaming chairs and storage solutions. All are available in matching black, grey and white colorways.

Price: N/A

Monoprice SB-600 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos System

The SB-600 is a complete 5.1.2 that costs less than $500, making it one of the most affordable surround sound systems you can buy. It has a host of connectivity options, including coaxial, optical, USB and a 3.5mm line-in jack. It also has built-in Bluetooth for streaming music when not watching TV.

Price: $450

Mophie Wireless Charging Stand+



Mophie's latest wireless charging tree is capable of charging up to three devices simultaneously, including your iPhone, AirPods Pro and Apple Watch.

Price: $80

Zero Halliburton AirPods Pro Case



Zero Halliburton is well-known for its government-grade suitcases and now it's taking its skillset to gadget accessories. Its new AirPods Pro case is designed with the same ripped aluminum as its iconic luggage and comes with convenient carabiner clip. Despite its rugged material and larger size, the case will still allow your AirPods Pro to work wireless chargers.

Price: $50

