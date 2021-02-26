5 New Gadgets You Should Have on Your Radar This Week

A lot of news came out this week. Spotify finally announced a lossless streaming service. Luna, Amazon's cloud gaming service, became available to all Fire TV users. Sony announced a bunch of new games coming to PS4 and PS5 at its "State of Play" event. And fresh rumors suggest that the upcoming M1 iMacs will be available in actual colors, such as green and sky blue, for the first time since the original iMac G3. On top of that, a lot of new gadgets were also announced — we've rounded up some of the most notable ones below.
Sony announced its smallest cinematic camera to date: the Sony FX3. It's a high-end digital filmmaking camera capable of capturing 4K video at 120fps (or 1080p video at up to 240fps) and it's jam-packed with features from the company's Cinema line. Maybe most significantly, it's about the size of the Sony A7C — so you can easily wield it one-handed and slip into a backpack. The Sony FX3 will be available later in March.
Ring announced the Video Doorbell Pro 2, the next-generation version of its well-reviewed video doorbell, this week — and it adds two big upgrades. First, it adds a new radar sensor that enables new 3D motion detection and "Bird's Eye View" features; this allows it to better detect and even create a top-down map of the movement taking place in front of your door. And secondly, the camera has an improved field of view so that it can capture the delivery person's entire body — head to toe — when they drop off a package.
The Video Doorbell Pro 2 is available to preorder today and will ship at the end of March 2021.
Anker announced a 5,000mAh portable power bank that magnetically connects to the back of an iPhone 12. It works like a MagSafe accessory, but it charges via USB-C and can only output 5-watts of power. If you want to add extra power to your iPhone 12 (or an iPhone 12 mini, more likely) without buying a battery case, this is what you want to buy.
Nomad has extended its line of Rugged and Rugged Folio cases so that they fit the latest iPad Air. Specifically, it features a cut out so you can use the new fingerprint ID that's been integrated into the side power button. The leather cases are available in two colors: black or brown.
Nerf announced a new line of serious blasters for people who take Nerf guns seriously. There are three new blasters — the Hyper Rush-40 ($30), the Hyper Siege-50 ($40) and the Hyper Mach-100 ($70) — each which are able to rapid fire projectiles at fast speeds (up to 110 feet per second) and then quickly reload. The Verge has the exclusive story.
This one's not a gadget, but it's arguably the biggest news of the week: Spotify announced a new lossless streaming service, called Spotify HiFi, that will be capable of streaming CD quality audio. While this news has been a long time coming, Spotify has yet to announce pricing or how many lossless quality tracks it will have, so we can't really compare it just yet to Tidal, Amazon Music HD, Deezer and Qobuz, all of which already stream CD quality audio. Spotify HiFi will launch later this year.
Goldwin's Mac Coat is made from Gore-Tex Paclite – which is lightweight, waterproof, breathable, packable and doesn't compromise on a soft handfeel. Get 15 percent off one of your own by signing up for the brand's newsletter.
Anthony Bourdain always said you really only needed one good knife in the kitchen. This one could be it. It is made with a fiberglass handle and a three-layer blade construction that will stand the test of time.
Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.
Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket.
Best Made is back and we're grateful because it means we have access to its thoughtfully made goods that are always high quality. This pocket knife is forged by a fifth-generation Japanese blade maker and will develop a patina over time that is unique to you.
When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.
Huckberry teamed up with the squad at GORUCK to make a pared-back version of GORUCK's flagship GR1 backpack that still packs a solid punch. Made with 500D Cordura, it is tough but not overdoing it with super thick fabric. One of its coolest features is the laptop compartment, which sits higher against your back so that it is protected if the bag gets dropped.
Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going.
This is your new go-to for spring. Whether you're headed to the gym, lounging around the house or pairing it with a button-down shirt, this heather crewneck will get the job done. Todd Snyder sure knows how to outfit the American man.
If you want a mask with more protection and versatility than a simple cloth mask, check out this one from Outdoor Research. It has adjustable straps to keep your fit dialed and comes with three replaceable filters that block out 95 percent of particles.
Casio's legendary G-Shock line is not only a utilitarian achievement but is also just super stylish. You can find G-Shocks everywhere, from space to the street. This one is a bit pared back compared to others, which makes it an excellent addition to any fit any time.
With a not-too-short-but-not-too-long 8-inch inseam, these versatile shorts are excellent for going out for a run but won't show too much skin when you head to the gym. Plus, they have four pockets. Who doesn't love pockets?
This desk lamp is packed with features that will make you wonder how you lived without it. Aside from its lighting, it utilizes RavPower's groundbreaking HyperAir technology for ultra-fast wireless charging and has a USB port for any other devices you might have.
Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee.
Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal.
This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul.
A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).
This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. It also keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. This combo includes an Echo Dot for only $10, which is a valuable add-on that has many more benefits than just the vacuum connectivity.
If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display.
