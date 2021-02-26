5 New Gadgets You Should Have on Your Radar This Week

A lot of news came out this week. Spotify finally announced a lossless streaming service. Luna, Amazon's cloud gaming service, became available to all Fire TV users. Sony announced a bunch of new games coming to PS4 and PS5 at its "State of Play" event. And fresh rumors suggest that the upcoming M1 iMacs will be available in actual colors, such as green and sky blue, for the first time since the original iMac G3. On top of that, a lot of new gadgets were also announced — we've rounded up some of the most notable ones below.

Sony FX3 Camera

Sony announced its smallest cinematic camera to date: the Sony FX3. It's a high-end digital filmmaking camera capable of capturing 4K video at 120fps (or 1080p video at up to 240fps) and it's jam-packed with features from the company's Cinema line. Maybe most significantly, it's about the size of the Sony A7C — so you can easily wield it one-handed and slip into a backpack. The Sony FX3 will be available later in March.



Price: $3,900

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

Ring announced the Video Doorbell Pro 2, the next-generation version of its well-reviewed video doorbell, this week — and it adds two big upgrades. First, it adds a new radar sensor that enables new 3D motion detection and "Bird's Eye View" features; this allows it to better detect and even create a top-down map of the movement taking place in front of your door. And secondly, the camera has an improved field of view so that it can capture the delivery person's entire body — head to toe — when they drop off a package.

The Video Doorbell Pro 2 is available to preorder today and will ship at the end of March 2021.

Price: $250

Anker Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger

Anker announced a 5,000mAh portable power bank that magnetically connects to the back of an iPhone 12. It works like a MagSafe accessory, but it charges via USB-C and can only output 5-watts of power. If you want to add extra power to your iPhone 12 (or an iPhone 12 mini, more likely) without buying a battery case, this is what you want to buy.

Price: $40

Nomad Rugged Case for iPad Air

Nomad has extended its line of Rugged and Rugged Folio cases so that they fit the latest iPad Air. Specifically, it features a cut out so you can use the new fingerprint ID that's been integrated into the side power button. The leather cases are available in two colors: black or brown.

Price: $100+

Nerf Hyper Blasters

Nerf announced a new line of serious blasters for people who take Nerf guns seriously. There are three new blasters — the Hyper Rush-40 ($30), the Hyper Siege-50 ($40) and the Hyper Mach-100 ($70) — each which are able to rapid fire projectiles at fast speeds (up to 110 feet per second) and then quickly reload. The Verge has the exclusive story.

Price: $30+

Spotify HiFi

This one's not a gadget, but it's arguably the biggest news of the week: Spotify announced a new lossless streaming service, called Spotify HiFi, that will be capable of streaming CD quality audio. While this news has been a long time coming, Spotify has yet to announce pricing or how many lossless quality tracks it will have, so we can't really compare it just yet to Tidal, Amazon Music HD, Deezer and Qobuz, all of which already stream CD quality audio. Spotify HiFi will launch later this year.

Price: TBD

