Back in November of 2020, Apple released the M1 MacBook Air and the M1 MacBook Pro — the first laptops to use Apple's new ARM-based silicon processor, instead of the Intel chipsets they'd been using for over a decade. The result: an M1-powered MacBook Pro and MacBook Air that look identical to previous-generation models, but deliver huge leaps in both performance and battery life.



Now, Apple is selling refurbished versions of those M1 laptops for the first time — which means you can score a deal on a gently pre-owned laptop packing the latest and greatest power and efficiency — and avoid having to buy into tech that's being phased out.

Of course, there's always new gear on the horizon: Apple is rumored to be planning a huge redesign for the whole MacBook line this spring. If you need a new computer in the meantime, though, these refurbished 2020 models are a great deal.

If you're shopping for an M1 MacBook Air

Apple is selling refurbished models in five different configurations and in three color options: silver, space gray or gold. You can save $150 on the most entry-level model, which normally costs $999. Or, you could save up to $250 if you go for a more expensive configuration.

You can check out all the deals on refurbished M1 MacBook Airs here.

If you're shopping for an M1 MacBook Pro

Apple is selling refurbished models of the Pro in a number of different configurations, as well; they're available in silver or space gray. You can save $190 on the most entry-level M1 MacBook Pro, which Apple sells new goes for $1,249. If you're shopping for a more expensive configuration, you can save upwards of $230.

You can check out all the deals on refurbished M1 MacBook Pros here.

Apple does not currently sell refurbished models of its M1-powered Mac Mini, which was announced last November alongside the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io