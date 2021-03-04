Feeling locked into your Cupertino-sourced photo storage solution? Fret no longer. Apple has just rolled out a new feature that helps you transfer your photos and videos from iCloud over to Google Photos.

The new system, in effect, allows you to "request a transfer" — at which point, Apple will then send a copy of your photos and videos over to your Google Photos account. The feature is free, but it's not immediate; Apple says that takes between three and seven days to complete the transfer.

There are a number of reasons why you might want to switch from iCloud, Apple's cloud-based storage service, to Google Photos, Google's cloud-based storage service. It might come down to price: Google offers slightly better deals on some plans (especially when it comes to family plans). Google Photos is also a little richer in terms of features (you can easily add filters or create collages, for example). Or, of course, you might just be switching from iPhone to Android.

Whatever your reason for switching, it's easier than ever. The only catches are that your Apple ID has to use two-factor authentication, and your Google Photos has enough open storage — otherwise your transfer won't go through.

How to transfer photos and videos from iCloud Photo to Google Photos

Go to Apple’s privacy website and log into your Apple account. Select the link that says "Request to transfer a copy of your data." In the drop-down menu, select the option that says Google Photos. Check the boxes to transfer your photos and videos, then select Continue. Follow the on-screen instructions. You'll log into your Google account and grant Apple access to your photos library. Select "Confirm Transfers."

