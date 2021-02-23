Welcome to Product Support, a column devoted to helping you get the most out of the gadgets and software you already use.
If you have any of Apple's main devices — iPhone, iPad or Mac — that means you have an Apple ID and you have access to iCloud, Apple's cloud-based storage service. iCloud makes sure that the information on Apple's default apps (such as Files, Mail, Calendar, Photos and Notes) is backed up and synced across all your various devices. For example, it's the reason you can access the same Notes file on your Mac and iPhone, or the same photos on your iPhone and iPad.
iCloud is a pretty robust service with many different features — one of those is a built-in password manager called Keychain. That's right, instead of paying for a separate service like 1Password or LastPass, you can just turn on this feature inside the service you're likely already for paying for.
It has its limits, but the recent introduction of the iCloud Passwords Chrome Extension which will let you use it outside of Safari makes it more feasible than ever to use it as a full fledged password manager.
Here's how to do it.
Step 1: How to turn on Keychain
If you're setting up on your iPhone or iPad:
Open the Settings app.
Select the tab with your name on it (at the top).
Select iCloud.
Scroll down to Keychain, and make sure it's "On."
If you're setting up on your Mac:
Open the System Preferences app.
Select the Apple ID icon (at the top).
Select iCloud on the sidebar.
Make sure the Keychain box is checked.
Apple
Once turned on, you're going to want set up Keychain so that it works for you, meaning you're going to want it to autofill or keep track of the passwords that you already use every day. These are passwords for various apps, email, websites and other password-protected items.
Step 2: How to autofill passwords on Keychain
If you're on an iPhone or iPad:
Open the Settings app.
Scroll down and select the Passwords tab.
Select the AutoFill Passwords tab.
Make sure the AutoFill Passwords is toggled on (green).
If you're on a Mac:
Open the Safari app.
Select "Safari" in the menu bar (next to the Apple icon).
Select Preferences in the drop-down menu.
Select the AutoFill icon and select which passwords you want autofilled.
Apple
Step 3: Access your Passwords whenever you want
Now you've successfully turned iCloud into a password manager, you need to learn how to take advantage of it. One of the main advantage of any password manager is that it means that you don't have to remember all your different passwords to your various apps, website and accounts. But it also lets you quickly find those passwords when you need them. And with Keychain, that's really easy.
Apple
If you're on an iPhone or iPad:
Open the Settings app.
Scroll down and select Passwords.
Select the app, website or account you want access for.
You password should appear in the password tab.
If you're on a Mac:
Open the Safari app.
Select "Safari" in the menu bar (next to the Apple icon).
Select the Passwords icon and type in your Mac password.
Select the app, website or account you want access for.
If you're looking to pick up a Gore-Tex jacket and pant this season, look no further than Backcountry's Girdwood and Cottonwoods kits. Each has a 100 percent waterproof, breathable and durable three-layer Gore-Tex construction.
TRX, designed by a Navy SEAL squadron commander, still stands out as one of the best home workout systems, which is saying something considering the competition in that category. This bundle includes everything you need to work out from home, plus TRX's Rocker, a foam roller that is borderline sadistic (in a good way).
This chair from Humanscale is our pick for the best leather office chair you can buy. Marking the transition from manual adjusting chairs to self-adjusting chairs, this one does everything for you, handling all recline tension and tilt functionality itself.
Clarks Desert Boot, modeled after boots worn by soldiers on the Western Desert Campaign during WWII, have remained a wardrobe staple years later. While you may not be marching around Northern Africa, these are a versatile pick for spring and summer.
This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul.
A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).
Need a way to refresh your underwear drawer in one fell swoop? This is how you do it. Lululemon's Always in Motion boxer briefs were designed with movement in mind but are also soft enough for daily wear.
This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. It also keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. This combo includes an Echo Dot for only $10, which is a valuable add-on that has many more benefits than just the vacuum connectivity.
If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display.
This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.
Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.
This OLED smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models.
MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.
The Ball Animal 2 is the highest suction vacuum Dyson produces across all categories. It comes with full-machine HEPA filtration standard, a small head attachment to clean stairs and a bonus attachment meant specifically for untangling hair from your carpet or rug.
The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io