7 New Tech Products to Have on Your Radar This Week

This week was a big one for rumors. The biggest one being that Sonos is expected to announce a $169 portable speaker new week, but we also got fresh rumors for a new Nintendo Switch and even the next iPhone. But it wasn't light on actual releases and annoucements either. From DJI's fancy FPV drone to Razer's first audio glasses, Microsoft's Intelligent Speakers and Samsung's next-generation Chromebook, these are the best new tech products of the week.

DJI FPV Drone

The DJI FPV is the company's first 'First Person View' drone that you fly using a VR-looking headset and a remote controller. It's designed for videographers and cinematographers as it has many of the same video-shooting capabilities (4K at 60fps with excellent image stabilization on a 150-degree wide-angle lens) as the recently-released Mavic Air 2, but not quite the same photo-capturing prowess as its higher-end drones. The big differences are that the DJI FPV can fly very fast — up to 87 mph and 0-62 mph in just over two seconds — and you need the goggles to fly it.

Price: $1,299+

Jabra Evolve2 30

The Evolve2 30 is a new $100 headset that's designed for the new breed of mobile workers. The wired headset easily plugs into your laptop or desktop and, thanks to its mic-and-boom, will make you sound significantly better on video calls. There are some on-ear controls for playback, too.

Price: $100

Microsoft Intelligent Speaker

The Microsoft Intelligent Speaker is designed to take Microsoft Teams meetings to the next level. In addition to working as a traditional speakerphone that improves the overall audio experience of the video conference, it will also transcribe the interview — up to 10 speakers — so anybody can look at the notes afterward. Pricing and availability has yet to be released. BRG has the full story.



Price: N/A

Razer Anzu

Razer has made its first pair of audio glasses, the Razer Anzu, and they're similar to the Bose Frames and Echo Frames that came before them. They're effectively a pair of glasses that also double as a pair of wireless headphones; they connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and let you listen to music and answer calls. One of the things that make the Razer Anzu stick out is that it comes with two sets of swappable lenses, one polarized and one with blue-light filtering (to protect your eyes while you stare at a computer screen). They're available in either round or square frames.

Price: $200

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is finally available for purchase. Samsung announced the Galaxy Chromebook 2 earlier this year at CES 2021 and it garnered a lot of fanfare because of how different it was compared to its predecessor. At $549, it's almost half expensive as the original Galaxy Chromebook, but that's because Samsung made it less premium. For example, it got rid of its 4K OLED display and replaced it with a full HD QLED display. Basically, if you're cool with less fancy display, the new Galaxy Chromebook just became a lot better value.

Price: $549+

Elgato Light Strip

The Elgato Light Strip is a new smart LED light strip that's meant to be mounted (via adhesives) behind your TV and add an ambience that complements what you're watching, be it a movie or video games. You can adjust the color of the light — there are 16 million color and hue options, according to company — via the app (compatible with iOS, Mac, Windows or Android). It's available now and the two meter light strip starts at $60, which is slightly more affordable than other options out there. (The Philips Hue Lightstrip costs $80, for example.)

Price: $60

Satechi USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter

Satechi is well know for its line of Apple-friendly accessories and its latest addition is a high-end USB-C adapter for a MacBook Pro/Air or iPad Pro/Air. It adds nine ports including three USB-C ports (one for your host connection, which supports USB-C PD charging up to 100W), HDMI and VGA display ports, two USB-A charing ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port and slots for your micro/SD card. It costs $100 but Satechi is running promo now through March 15 — get 20-percent off when using code MULTIPORT20 at checkout (works at both Amazon and Satechi's website).

Price: $100

