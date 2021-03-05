Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

7 New Tech Products to Have on Your Radar This Week

From DJI's fancy FPV drone to Razer's first audio glasses, Microsoft's Intelligent Speakers and Samsung's next-generation Chromebook.

By Tucker Bowe
gear
Courtesy

This week was a big one for rumors. The biggest one being that Sonos is expected to announce a $169 portable speaker new week, but we also got fresh rumors for a new Nintendo Switch and even the next iPhone. But it wasn't light on actual releases and annoucements either. From DJI's fancy FPV drone to Razer's first audio glasses, Microsoft's Intelligent Speakers and Samsung's next-generation Chromebook, these are the best new tech products of the week.

DJI FPV Drone

gear
Courtesy

The DJI FPV is the company's first 'First Person View' drone that you fly using a VR-looking headset and a remote controller. It's designed for videographers and cinematographers as it has many of the same video-shooting capabilities (4K at 60fps with excellent image stabilization on a 150-degree wide-angle lens) as the recently-released Mavic Air 2, but not quite the same photo-capturing prowess as its higher-end drones. The big differences are that the DJI FPV can fly very fast — up to 87 mph and 0-62 mph in just over two seconds — and you need the goggles to fly it.

Price: $1,299+

SHOP NOW

Jabra Evolve2 30

gear
Courtesy

The Evolve2 30 is a new $100 headset that's designed for the new breed of mobile workers. The wired headset easily plugs into your laptop or desktop and, thanks to its mic-and-boom, will make you sound significantly better on video calls. There are some on-ear controls for playback, too.

Price: $100

SHOP NOW

Microsoft Intelligent Speaker

gear
Courtesy

The Microsoft Intelligent Speaker is designed to take Microsoft Teams meetings to the next level. In addition to working as a traditional speakerphone that improves the overall audio experience of the video conference, it will also transcribe the interview — up to 10 speakers — so anybody can look at the notes afterward. Pricing and availability has yet to be released. BRG has the full story.

Price: N/A

LEARN MORE

Razer Anzu

gear
Courtesy

Razer has made its first pair of audio glasses, the Razer Anzu, and they're similar to the Bose Frames and Echo Frames that came before them. They're effectively a pair of glasses that also double as a pair of wireless headphones; they connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and let you listen to music and answer calls. One of the things that make the Razer Anzu stick out is that it comes with two sets of swappable lenses, one polarized and one with blue-light filtering (to protect your eyes while you stare at a computer screen). They're available in either round or square frames.

Price: $200

SHOP NOW

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

chromebook
Courtesy

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is finally available for purchase. Samsung announced the Galaxy Chromebook 2 earlier this year at CES 2021 and it garnered a lot of fanfare because of how different it was compared to its predecessor. At $549, it's almost half expensive as the original Galaxy Chromebook, but that's because Samsung made it less premium. For example, it got rid of its 4K OLED display and replaced it with a full HD QLED display. Basically, if you're cool with less fancy display, the new Galaxy Chromebook just became a lot better value.

Price: $549+

SHOP NOW

Elgato Light Strip

gear
Courtesy

The Elgato Light Strip is a new smart LED light strip that's meant to be mounted (via adhesives) behind your TV and add an ambience that complements what you're watching, be it a movie or video games. You can adjust the color of the light — there are 16 million color and hue options, according to company — via the app (compatible with iOS, Mac, Windows or Android). It's available now and the two meter light strip starts at $60, which is slightly more affordable than other options out there. (The Philips Hue Lightstrip costs $80, for example.)

Price: $60

SHOP NOW

Satechi USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter

gear
Courtesy

Satechi is well know for its line of Apple-friendly accessories and its latest addition is a high-end USB-C adapter for a MacBook Pro/Air or iPad Pro/Air. It adds nine ports including three USB-C ports (one for your host connection, which supports USB-C PD charging up to 100W), HDMI and VGA display ports, two USB-A charing ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port and slots for your micro/SD card. It costs $100 but Satechi is running promo now through March 15 — get 20-percent off when using code MULTIPORT20 at checkout (works at both Amazon and Satechi's website).

Price: $100

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Industry West Penny Lounge Chair
Industry West Penny Lounge Chair
skimresources.com
$1,071 $1,260

$189 OFF W/ CODE MARCH15 (15%)

This is one of our picks for the best reading chairs you can buy thanks to its exceptional mid-century design and comfort. It's a chair you can sink into. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

Nike Blazer Low Leather
Nike Blazer Low Leather
Men's Shoe skimresources.com
$47 $75

$29 OFF (37%)

The Nike Blazer is a sneaker icon. Pare it back and make it a low top and it has instantly become the best shoe you can wear this spring and summer. It will go with anything and is durable for daily wear. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Bose amazon.com
$299 $379

$80 OFF (21%)

These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-cancelling headphones of the past year, owing to excellent design and top-notch sound quality. Don't like this color? The black and white colorways are both on sale for $330. 

READ ABOUT THE BOSE 700 VS SONY WH-1000XM4

OtterBox Venture 25 Cooler
OtterBox Venture 25 Cooler
OtterBox skimresources.com
$184 $230

$46 OFF (20%)

Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. Don't sleep on this, cookouts are coming. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS YOU CAN BUY

Anastasija Outdoor Adirondack Chairs (Set of 2)
Anastasija Outdoor Adirondack Chairs (Set of 2)
skimresources.com
$286 $402

$116 OFF (29%)

A set of Adirondack chairs is a timeless pairing for any backyard, patio or balcony. These are made from faux wood, giving them exceptional durability and weather-resistance. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE

Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research skimresources.com
$15 $20

$5 OFF (25%)

If you want a mask with more protection and versatility than a simple cloth mask, check out this one from Outdoor Research. It has adjustable straps to keep your fit dialed and comes with three replaceable filters that block out 95 percent of particles.

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE MASKS

New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v5 Trail-Running Shoes
New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v5 Trail-Running Shoes
New Balance skimresources.com
$95 $135

$40 OFF (29%)

These runners from New Balance look great and crush on light trails. Made from New Balance's Fresh Foam, they are supremely comfortable and durable enough to take a beating. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4
Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4
Harman Kardon skimresources.com
$130 $450

$320 OFF (71%)

This is an outrageous deal on an excellent Bluetooth speaker. It features eight hours of battery life, has integrated Siri and Google Now and looks good in any room, to boot. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS YOU CAN BUY

Todd Snyder + Sebago Tatanka Chukka
Todd Snyder + Sebago Tatanka Chukka
Todd Snyder skimresources.com
$74 $175

$101 OFF (58%)

Here you go, the perfect boot for spring. Todd Snyder always brings it when it comes to collaborations and this is no exception; this silhouette comes straight from the Sebago archives. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED STYLE GUIDES

Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird skimresources.com
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests as well as extended exposure to tropical humidity, hurricane-force water and desert sandstorm conditions. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 40L
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 40L
Patagonia skimresources.com
$63.93
$90 $129

$39 OFF (30%)

Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one, even if it is purple. The 40L iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend getaway or an extended trip.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS OF 2020

Mountain Hardwear Super DS Stretchdown Jacket
Mountain Hardwear Super DS Stretchdown Jacket
Mountain Hardwear avantlink.com
$150 $250

$100 OFF (40%)

For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, at arguably the best time to buy a jacket, it’s on sale for 40 percent off. If you don't like the orange, there are other colors on sale at a lesser discount, as well. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson amazon.com
$356 $399

$43 OFF (11%)

Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Animal captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. Get your house in order.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Aether Access Shell
Aether Access Shell
skimresources.com
$325 $650

$325 OFF (50%)

Aether makes some of the best technical wear in the biz. This waterproof jacket is packed with features, including a removable hood, numerous pockets, fully-taped seams and a powder skirt. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder skimresources.com
$192 $240

$48 OFF (20%)

Flint and Tinder's bestselling jacket almost never goes on sale — usually only once a year, if you're lucky. Immensely warm and tough-as-nails, this is a heritage piece that you'll have forever. Now is the time to pick up this weather-resistant jacket for the cheapest price you'll ever see it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Filson Tote Bag
Filson Tote Bag
Filson skimresources.com
$130 $195

$65 OFF (33%)

Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS

Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder skimresources.com
$144 $248

$104 OFF (42%)

This is a perfect layer for spring. Just about everything NYC-based Todd Snyder makes is quality and damn good looking, but this definitely takes it up a notch. If you want to use it as a liner underneath a topcoat, it is an excellent choice, but it also pairs exceptionally well with a sweater or t-shirt. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SPRING FRAGRANCES

Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike skimresources.com
$56 $90

$34 OFF (37%)

Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.

READ ABOUT THE NEWEST NIKE RUNNING SHOES

Big Agnes Insulated AXL Trail Boss Air Pad
Big Agnes Insulated AXL Trail Boss Air Pad
Big Agnes skimresources.com
$159 $200

$41 OFF (20%)

Spring is coming and we're thinking hard about our next trips out into the wilderness. When it comes to backpacking gear, a good sleeping pad is one of the more important pieces you can have in your pack, so it is best to opt for quality. This insulated pad keeps you warm and cozy when the ground gets cold. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING GEAR OF 2020

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
$199 $249

$50 OFF (20%)

Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch
Citizen amazon.com
$211 $350

$139 OFF (40%)

The Eco-Drive from Citizen is powered by light, so you never need a battery. This diver is highlighted by a date display at 4 o'clock, a luminous dial, and a dual-tone bezel. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO AFFORDABLE WATCHES

Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug
Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug
skimresources.com
$17 $23

$6 OFF (26%)

When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Staub Round 7-quart Cocotte
Staub Round 7-quart Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$375 $536

$161 OFF (30%)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FOOD AND DRINK GUIDES

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
Timex skimresources.com
$132 $189

$57 OFF (30%)

Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCHES UNDER $100

