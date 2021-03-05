7 New Tech Products to Have on Your Radar This Week

This week was a big one for rumors. The biggest one being that Sonos is expected to announce a $169 portable speaker new week, but we also got fresh rumors for a new Nintendo Switch and even the next iPhone. But it wasn't light on actual releases and annoucements either. From DJI's fancy FPV drone to Razer's first audio glasses, Microsoft's Intelligent Speakers and Samsung's next-generation Chromebook, these are the best new tech products of the week.
The DJI FPV is the company's first 'First Person View' drone that you fly using a VR-looking headset and a remote controller. It's designed for videographers and cinematographers as it has many of the same video-shooting capabilities (4K at 60fps with excellent image stabilization on a 150-degree wide-angle lens) as the recently-released Mavic Air 2, but not quite the same photo-capturing prowess as its higher-end drones. The big differences are that the DJI FPV can fly very fast — up to 87 mph and 0-62 mph in just over two seconds — and you need the goggles to fly it.
The Evolve2 30 is a new $100 headset that's designed for the new breed of mobile workers. The wired headset easily plugs into your laptop or desktop and, thanks to its mic-and-boom, will make you sound significantly better on video calls. There are some on-ear controls for playback, too.
The Microsoft Intelligent Speaker is designed to take Microsoft Teams meetings to the next level. In addition to working as a traditional speakerphone that improves the overall audio experience of the video conference, it will also transcribe the interview — up to 10 speakers — so anybody can look at the notes afterward. Pricing and availability has yet to be released. BRG has the full story.
Razer has made its first pair of audio glasses, the Razer Anzu, and they're similar to the Bose Frames and Echo Frames that came before them. They're effectively a pair of glasses that also double as a pair of wireless headphones; they connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and let you listen to music and answer calls. One of the things that make the Razer Anzu stick out is that it comes with two sets of swappable lenses, one polarized and one with blue-light filtering (to protect your eyes while you stare at a computer screen). They're available in either round or square frames.
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is finally available for purchase. Samsung announced the Galaxy Chromebook 2 earlier this year at CES 2021 and it garnered a lot of fanfare because of how different it was compared to its predecessor. At $549, it's almost half expensive as the original Galaxy Chromebook, but that's because Samsung made it less premium. For example, it got rid of its 4K OLED display and replaced it with a full HD QLED display. Basically, if you're cool with less fancy display, the new Galaxy Chromebook just became a lot better value.
The Elgato Light Strip is a new smart LED light strip that's meant to be mounted (via adhesives) behind your TV and add an ambience that complements what you're watching, be it a movie or video games. You can adjust the color of the light — there are 16 million color and hue options, according to company — via the app (compatible with iOS, Mac, Windows or Android). It's available now and the two meter light strip starts at $60, which is slightly more affordable than other options out there. (The Philips Hue Lightstrip costs $80, for example.)
Satechi is well know for its line of Apple-friendly accessories and its latest addition is a high-end USB-C adapter for a MacBook Pro/Air or iPad Pro/Air. It adds nine ports including three USB-C ports (one for your host connection, which supports USB-C PD charging up to 100W), HDMI and VGA display ports, two USB-A charing ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port and slots for your micro/SD card. It costs $100 but Satechi is running promo now through March 15 — get 20-percent off when using code MULTIPORT20 at checkout (works at both Amazon and Satechi's website).
The Nike Blazer is a sneaker icon. Pare it back and make it a low top and it has instantly become the best shoe you can wear this spring and summer. It will go with anything and is durable for daily wear.
These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-cancelling headphones of the past year, owing to excellent design and top-notch sound quality. Don't like this color? The black and white colorways are both on sale for $330.
Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. Don't sleep on this, cookouts are coming.
If you want a mask with more protection and versatility than a simple cloth mask, check out this one from Outdoor Research. It has adjustable straps to keep your fit dialed and comes with three replaceable filters that block out 95 percent of particles.
These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests as well as extended exposure to tropical humidity, hurricane-force water and desert sandstorm conditions.
Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one, even if it is purple. The 40L iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend getaway or an extended trip.
For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, at arguably the best time to buy a jacket, it’s on sale for 40 percent off. If you don't like the orange, there are other colors on sale at a lesser discount, as well.
Flint and Tinder's bestselling jacket almost never goes on sale — usually only once a year, if you're lucky. Immensely warm and tough-as-nails, this is a heritage piece that you'll have forever. Now is the time to pick up this weather-resistant jacket for the cheapest price you'll ever see it.
Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market.
This is a perfect layer for spring. Just about everything NYC-based Todd Snyder makes is quality and damn good looking, but this definitely takes it up a notch. If you want to use it as a liner underneath a topcoat, it is an excellent choice, but it also pairs exceptionally well with a sweater or t-shirt.
Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
Spring is coming and we're thinking hard about our next trips out into the wilderness. When it comes to backpacking gear, a good sleeping pad is one of the more important pieces you can have in your pack, so it is best to opt for quality. This insulated pad keeps you warm and cozy when the ground gets cold.
Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer.
Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.
