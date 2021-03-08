iPhone 12 Not Charging Over MagSafe? Here's the Fix

If you have an iPhone 12 and it suddenly stopped charging over MagSafe, you're not alone. In fact, it happened to me this past weekend with my iPhone 12 Pro. I thought it might have been an issue with the MagSafe charger I was using, but no — it still worked with my iPhone 12 review unit and was able to wireless charge my AirPods Pro.

There are two potential reasons for this MagSafe charging issue. The first is that it could be an issue with the case, so try taking it off and try charging your Phone 12 over MagSafe directly. If that doesn't work, the issue is likely related to your iPhone 12 itself.

But don't panic. Fortunately, there appears to be bug with iOS 14 that disables wireless charging and can be easily fixed. All you have to do hard restart your iPhone 12.



How to hard restart your iPhone 12.

Press and release the volume up button. Press and release the volume down button. Press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears.

When your iPhone 12 boots back up, try charging it again — it worked for me. You should see the MagSafe animation as well as the charging icon in the upper-right corner of the display.

If that does not work, contact Apple Support.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io