How to Add Extra HDMI Ports to Your TV

Here's the problem: You have a lot of different devices that you need to connect to your TV — from your cable box to your streaming device (like an Apple TV), your numerous gaming consoles (such as an Xbox and Nintendo Switch) to your Blu-ray or DVD player, as well as your soundbar — but your TV doesn't have enough HDMI ports for each. What do you do?
One option is to buy an AV receiver, but that's an expensive choice you shouldn't make unless you were already considering building out a home theater system. The easier and more affordable option is just to buy some extra ports in the form of an HDMI switch.
An HDMI switch is essentially a hub that connects to one of your TV's HDMI ports, and allows you to use that single HDMI port for multiple channels. For example, you can connect two, three or four of your gaming consoles to an HDMI switch so that they all only take up one port. From there, the switch will let you decide which device is routed through to the TV so you can swap between gadgets without pulling out any wires.
Just make sure you get a switch and not a splitter. A switch lets you connect multiple gadgets to one port, but a splitter just lets you connect the same device to multiple screens.
ccc
This is an excellent HDMI switch that adds three additional ports. It supports auto-switching, meaning it will automatically default to the last active port. It supports 4K at 30Hz or 1080p at 60Hz, which will be good enough for most people — but not for people with the latest-generation consoles.
Techole HDMI Switcher 3 in 1 Out
Techole
HDMI Switch 4K - Techole HDMI Switcher 3 in 1 Out HDMI Splitter, or 3 x 1, USB External Power Supported, Supports 4K 3D HD 1080P for Xbox PS4 Roku Blu-Ray Player HDTV (HDMI Switch)
If you're looking for some extra ports on a budget, here's a great option. With only three additional ports, no remote, and the need for external power, this option doesn't come with any bells and whistles. But if you're prepared to go press a physical button if you need to swap input, this is one of the most cost-effective options to make your number of ports multiply.
This switch also adds three additional ports. In addition, it supports auto-switching, meaning it will automatically default to the last active port. It supports 4K at 30Hz or 1080p at 60Hz, which will be good enough for most people, but if you've got a latest-gen console you'll probably want to plug directly into the TV. And yes, it has a remote.
If you have a really nice 4K TV and a lot of gadgets that support all the best video and technologies, this is the HDMI switcher you want to get. It supports 4K and HDR (including Dolby Vision and HDR10), as well as immersive sound technologies, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. If you have one of the latest-generation consoles, this supports 4K gaming at 60Hz, too. Finally, it has two HDMI outputs, which allows you to connect to another display, such as another TV or a projector.
ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice.
This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.
This hunting-inspired waxed jacket is one of Flint and Tinder's best products. It is naturally water-resistant thanks to a waxed cotton shell and will keep you warm with a flannel lining from Abraham Moons, one of the UK's oldest mills.
It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.
Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones, considering they are refurbished.
The Casper Original Mattress is our pick for the best mattress for side sleepers as part of our best mattress guide. This is the one that started it all for Casper and is still a great pick, no matter how you sleep.
We seriously can't take our eyes off this desk. With WFH looking like the future, investing in a nice desk for your home is a purchase you will not regret. This mid-century design will look good with just about anything.
A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).
Double-walled vacuum insulation lets you fill it with hot coffee in the morning and switch ice water in the afternoon. The cap is a game changer — it has a handle for easy carrying and a clever magnetic top that stays out of the way when open and is leakproof when closed.
An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.
These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look good on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers.
As we inch closer to cookout season, each day brings another opportunity to bolster your outdoor seating setup. This rattan group is affordable, has seating for four people and has a coffee table perfect for drinks and hot dogs.
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring.
When Filson is off duty and out of the wild, it still dreams up some of the best gear for everyday wear. This fleece has a classy sweater look and is backed by Polartec Thermal Pro to wick moisture and keep you warm.
Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io