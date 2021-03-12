5 New Tech Products to Have on Your Radar This Week

Sonos grabbed the headlines with the announcement of the Roam, its smallest and most portable speaker to date, but there were a lot of other cool gadgets announced this week. From new wireless earbuds to action cameras, Fitbit's new fitness tracker and a $35 smart home camera, we've rounded up all the latest gadget news below.

Sonos Roam

Courtesy

The Sonos Roam is the company's smallest and most portable speaker ever. It's essentially a much smaller version — about 1/6th the size — of the Move, which Sonos released in late 2019. But while the Move costs an intimidating $399, which is more than most people are willing to spend on a portable speaker, the Roam comes in at a surprisingly affordable $169. It's available for preorder now and ships April 20.

Price: $169

Fitbit Ace 3

Courtesy

Fitbit announced the Ace 3 this past week, which is the next-generation version of the Ace 2. It's a fitness tracker that's designed for kids (age 6 and up), able to track sleep and other general movement and activity, but the big upgrade with the new model is with battery life; it can last up to 8 days. It's available for preorder right now and ships next week (3/15).

Price: $80

Abode Cam 2

Courtesy

The Abode Cam 2 is a tiny smart home camera that costs just $35, putting it in direct competition with the likes of the Blink Mini ($35) and the Wyze Cam v3 ($24). It has most of the standard features you'd want in a smart home camera, including 24-hour 1080p recording, two-way talk, motion detection and night vision. It also integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. (If you preorder the Abode Cam 2 right now, you can snag it for $30 — so you can save $5.)

Price: $35

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+

Courtesy

The Melomania 1+ is the company's newest truly wireless earbuds. Like their predecessor, the Melomania 1, the Melomania 1+ promise excellent audio quality at a fairly affordable price. The two big upgrades with the Melomania 1+ is that they now work with a companion app, which allows you adjust EQ and other settings, but they also have a new "High Performance" mode that utilizes new amplification technology to make the audio sound even better. (This is the same "High Performance" mode found in Cambridge Audio's Melomania Touch.)

Price: $140

Insta360 Go 2

Courtesy

The Insta360 Go 2 is an absolutely tiny action camera — about the size of AirPods — that costs $299. It has a number of key upgrades over its predecessor, the original Insta360 Go, including an a larger sensor and improved photo-and-video capabilities (9MP stills and 1440p 50fps video), as well as an impressive case that adds extra battery and controls. Bottom line, this is a super small action camera designed for creators who want to capture that POV-look yet don't want to spend big on a GoPro.

Price: $299

