This Is LG's Most Affordable OLED TV Ever

Thinking about buying a new television? Well, good news: LG has just announced the pricing and availability of its 2021 lines of 4K OLED TVs. It's big news because LG has made best 4K OLED TVs for years and years — heck, it even supplies the OLED panels for some its main competitors such as Sony and Panasonic — and, naturally, its newest models are poised to be its best yet.

The biggest news, however, is that LG has finally announced that its all-new A1 Series will start at just $1,299, making it the brand's most affordable 4K OLED TV ever.

Here's what you need to know about LG's new OLED line.

A1 Series

The A1 Series is LG’s new entry-level line of 4K OLED TVs, and it's exciting for anybody who wants to get a new 4K OLED TV and doesn't want to pay much more than $1,000. All the A1 Series support for popular HDR technologies, such as Dolby Vision and HDR10, as well as Dolby Atmos.

The big tradeoff is that they don't support HDMI 2.1, meaning you should opt for one of LG's higher-end models if you plan on gaming with one of the next-generation consoles.

The A1 models will be available four different sizes: 48" (available June 2021, $1,299), 55" (available April 2021, $1,599), 65" (available April 2021, $2,199), 77" (available June 2021, $3,199).

LEARN MORE

C1 Series

The C1 Series is the next generation of LG's CX, which has traditionally been a default pick pick for the best OLED TV money could buy. The big update is that LG is now offering a 83-inch model — the biggest screen size in the line — and added some new gaming features to optimize the C1 for the next-generation consoles.

The C1 models will be available five different sizes: 48" (available April 2021, $1,499), 55" (available March 2021, $1,799), 65" (available March 2021, $2,499), 77" (available March 2021, $3,799) and 83" (available May 2021, $5,999).

LEARN MORE

G1 Series

The G1 Series is the new "Gallery" series and the direct successor to last year's GX. It's mainly designed to be wall-mounted, with its speakers and ports built directly into the frame; there's no separate box, as there is with the C1.

The big improvement is that LG integrated the G1 with a new OLED evo panel, so you can expect a significantly brighter and improved picture. (If you don't want to wall-mount the G1, LG sells a three-legged stand.)

The G1 models will be available three different sizes: 55" (available April 2021, $2,199), 65" (available March 2021, $2,999), and 77" (available March 2021, $4,999).

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io