A Quick Guide to LG's Best-In-Class OLED TVs

If you're looking for 4K TV with the best possible picture, you want to buy an OLED TV — plain and simple. OLED TVs are a little more expensive, but they're able to deliver a superior picture than a standard LCD TVs. They use organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology, which allows them to have more control over each pixel. So even though they have the same number of pixels and the same overall resolution as 4K LCD TVs, a 4K OLED TV is able produce a picture with significantly more detail and contrast.

For those in the market for an OLED TV, you most likely want to buy one from LG. The company has been industry-leader in OLED technology for years and it actually supplies the OLED panels to other TV manufacturers, such as Vizio, Sony and Panasonic. So the fact is: if you don't buy an OLED TV from LG, you're most likely paying a little extra for one anyway.

The other great thing is that because LG has been making OLED TVs for so long — since 2013 — they now make a variety of different models at varying price points. And if you're wondering about the price, you might be surprised. OLED TVs used to be really expensive just a few years ago when the technology was new. Now, however, depending on the model and size, you could buy an OLED TV for a little over $1,000.

Availability: LG has announced that most of its 2022 line of OLED TVs, including its popular C2 Series and G2 Series, will be available to buy this April (right now).

LG C2 OLED (2022)

The C-Series is the company's most popular line of OLED TVs and, if we're being honest, the line that most people should buy if they're shopping for an OLED TV. The "C2" is the company's newest version for 2022 — if you see "C1" or "CX," those models were from 2021 and 2020, respectively — and the big thing is that LG's advanced "Evo" panel and highest-end processor (Alpha 9 Gen 5) so it's able to deliver a noticeably brighter, better picture. Also, LG offers the C2 is a wider variety of sizes, including 42" and 48" models, which are some of the smallest OLED TVs you can buy, as well as a huge 83" model.

Sizes: 43", 48", 55", 65", 77" and 83"

Price: $2,500 (for a 65" model)

LG B2 OLED (2022)

The B-Series is a more affordable line of OLED TVs, with the "B2" is the latest iteration for 2022. ("B1" was 2021, "BX" was 2020, and "B9" was 2019.) These TVs actually have similar features as the LG's higher-end C-Series and G-Series, such as support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound. The big difference this year, however, is that the B2 OLED doesn't have the new "Evo" panel and it has an older processor (Alpha 7 Gen 5), which primarily means that it's not nearly as bright as the C2. The B2 also doesn't have as good of a built-in speaker system, for those who don't plan on getting a separate soundbar or larger surround sound system.

Sizes: 55", 65" and 77"

Price: $2,000 (for a 65" model)

LG A2 OLED (2022)

LG introduced the A-Series, its most affordable line of OLED TVs, in 2021 and the second-generation models, the A2, are scheduled to be released sometime in 2022 — although LG has not yet announced pricing or availability (as of April 2022). The big tradeoff with the A2 is that it's the company's only OLED that doesn't have 120Hz refresh rate and lacks HDMI 2.1 ports, meaning you should opt for one of LG's higher-end models if you plan on gaming with one of the next-generation consoles.

Sizes: 48", 55", 65" and 77"

Price: $TBD

LG G2 OLED (2022)

The G-Series (or "Gallery" Series) is a slightly higher-end version of the C-Series, with the big difference being the design. It's slimmer and has to be wall-mounted — it rests flush against the wall and blend more seamlessly into your home. The G2 is the company's new model for 2022 and, aside from the design, it's almost identical to the C2. It has the same new "Evo" panel and the same high-end processor (Alpha 9 Gen 5), so the picture quality is going to be the same. Because of the design, the G2 demands a more extensive price tag. It's also not available in as wide variety of sizes.

Sizes: 55", 65", 77" and 83"

Price: $3,200 (for a 65" model)

LG Z2 OLED (2022)

The Z-Series is the pinnacle of what LG has to offer and the only 8K OLED TV that it makes, but it's also wicked expensive and are only available in two large sizes: the 77" model costs $12,999 and the 88" model costs $24,999. Due to the high-price tag and scarcity of 8K content, however, it's actually pretty difficult to recommend these TVs right now.

Sizes: 77" and 88"

Price: $12,999 (for 77" model)

