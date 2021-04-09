6 New Gadgets to Have on Your Radar This Week

This week, LG announced that it was officially getting out of the smartphone business. There were fresh rumors that Sonos and Ikea were gearing up to release new Symfonisk speakers. And Apple finally announced that third-party gadgets could be discoverable by the iPhone's Find My feature. On top of that, a bunch of new cool gadgets were announced. Check 'em out below.





Cambridge Audio Evo

Courtesy

Cambridge Audio's Evo is a high-end streaming amplifier that can basically do it all — you just need to add speakers. It supports pretty much every sort of streaming you'd want (including AirPlay 2, Chromecast,Qobuz, Roon Ready, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Bluetooth). And its HDMI ARC connection means you can you use it as your home theater's hub. Also, it's beautiful. The Evo has a 6.8-inch display to show album artwork, a wonderfully large volume knob, and its wooden trim is the cherry on top.

The Evo comes in two models. The Evo 75 ($2,250) is rated at 75 watts per channel and the Evo 150 ($3,000) at 150 watts per channel.

Price: $2,250

Nomad MagSafe Mount for iPhone 12

Courtesy

This is Nomad's latest accessory for people who have an iPhone 12 and Apple's MagSafe Charger. The MagSafe Mount is a weighted desktop accessory that holds Apple's MagSafe Charger in place so that when you pick up your iPhone 12, the charger doesn't come with it. Its stainless steel body weighs in at right around one pound.

Price: $50

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40

Courtesy

The Instax Mini 40 is the Fujifilm's latest entry-level instant film camera. Like the Instax Mini 11 before it, the Instax Mini 40 is fairly straightforward and simple shooter. It has two main frills: a flash and a pop-out zoom lens (for selfie photos). The big selling point compared to the Instax Mini 11 is that the Instax Mini 40 definitely looks more like a vintage film camera. but that retro vibe comes at $30 price hike.

Fujifilm's Instax Mini 40 will be available for purchase at the April.

Price: $100

Samsung Galaxy A Series

Courtesy

Samsung just announced its 2021 series of Galaxy A smartphones, which are essentially way more affordable alternatives to the company's flagship Galaxy S21. They have less premium builds and generally not-as-great camera systems, but they actually don't skimp out on that many flagship-level features. The three new Galaxy A smartphones that you should know about are: the Galaxy A32 5G ($280), the Galaxy A42 5G ($400) and the Galaxy A52 5G ($400). All three have basically the same design; a rear triple camera system (at least); and, as you can likely tell by their names, they all support 5G. They're some of the most affordable 5G smartphones that you can buy.

Price: $280+

THX Onyx

Courtesy

THX, the brand best known for movie theater sound, has released its first-ever hardware product. The Onyx is a portable headphone amplifier and DAC combo that's meant to plug into your smartphone or laptop and bring the best sound out of your wired headphones. It has a USB-C connection so you'll be able to use with most new age smartphones or laptops; you'll need a Lightning dongle if you have an iPhone.

Price: $200



Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

Courtesy

This is Ring's most advanced outdoor floodlight camera ever. It's basically a more advanced version of the company's first Floodlight Cam. It adds a new radar sensor that enables new 3D motion detection and "Bird's Eye View", just like the recently released Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, which this allows it to better detect and even create a top-down map of the movement (within the app). When motion is detected, the high-powered LED lights will kick on and light up your backyard.

It's available for preorder right now and will be available everywhere in early May.

Price: $250

