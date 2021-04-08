All the Non-Apple Gadgets the "Find My" App Can Find

Apple has officially opened up its 'Find My' tracking network so that it can work with non-Apple gadgets. This means you'll soon be able to locate many of your personal gadgets by using your iPhone's Find My feature, just like you've been able to with your AirPods, iPhone, Apple Watch and various other Apple gadgets. Right now, however, there are only a few third-party gadgets that support Apple's Find My feature — we've rounded them up below.