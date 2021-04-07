Sonos's Next Speaker Could Hang on Your Wall

It's been nearly two years since Sonos and Ikea first teamed up and released the Symfonisk collection, which consisted of the Symfonisk Bookshelf Speaker ($99) and the Symfonisk Table Lamp ($179). The two speakers worked and sounded like a One SL or a Play:1, but were designed to blend into the room; the bookshelf speaker could be wall-mounted and actually become a bookshelf, while the table lamp was...well, a table lamp with a speaker inside.

Now it appears that the two companies are gearing up to announce new speakers that add to their Symfonisk collection. As first reported by The Verge, according to recent FCC filings, Sonos and Ikea supposedly have two new speakers in the works. There's a revamped version of its Symfonisk Table Lamp — and, more intriguingly, a piece of wall art that has a built-in speaker.

The rumored wall art speaker is thought to be flat, able to be placed in a picture frame and hung on the wall. It's interesting because, while the previous Symfonisk speakers were essentially Play:1 speakers with a different shell, this wall art speaker would require vastly different internals — and we're not sure what kind of current Sonos speaker it will sound like.

Details are incredibly sparse when it comes to either of these potential new Symfonisk speakers, so that's pretty much all that's known so far. They're not expected to be released until later this year at the earliest (likely 2021). It's thought that the current Symfonisk Bookshelf Speaker, which costs $99 and is the the most affordable Sonos speaker you can buy, will not be upgraded.

The Symfonisk collection can only be shopped via Ikea's website or at its stores.

