Found an AirTag That Isn't Yours? Here's What to Do

Welcome to Product Support, a column devoted to helping you get the most out of the stuff you already use.



Apple's AirTags aren't meant to track people. In fact, they're designed to keep that from happening. If an unwanted AirTag is placed on your person or on your bag and you have an iPhone that's running iOS 14.5 (or later), you'll receive a push notification saying that an "AirTag Found Moving With You." You can then make the AirTag play a sound to help you find it. And no matter what kind of phone you have, an AirTag will start ringing if it's away from its owner for three days or longer.

If you find an unwanted AirTag that's been "following" you, the first thing you can do is figure out who the AirTag belongs to. You can do this by holding the AirTag close to your smartphone, iPhone or Android and the AirTag's NFC chip will direct the smartphone to a web page. If the owner of the AirTag has put it in Lost Mode, you'll see a message from them and a phone number to contact.

If the AirTag has not been placed in Lost Mode, you'll only be able to see its serial number (which is also on the back of the AirTag itself) — and you can't really do anything with that. The best thing you can do is wait until the owner of the AirTag puts it into Lost Mode so you can return it to them.

If you don't want to be "tracked" in the meantime, you can disable the AirTag by removing its battery.

How to disable an AirTag:

Flip the AirTag upside down so that you're facing the polished metal side.

Remove the battery case by pressing down on the back of the AirTag and twisting clockwise. Manually remove the battery.

Once the battery is removed, the previous owner of the AirTag will only be able to see the last reported location of the AirTag. If you want to get the disabled AirTag back up and running so that you can check if it's been placed in Lost Mode, you can do so by putting the battery back inside it.

Apple Apple AirTags (1-Pack) Apple apple.com $29.00 SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io