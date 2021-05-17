It's Your Last Chance to Buy Apple's 'Space Gray' Accessories

One of the coolest things about the iMac Pro Apple introduced back in 2017 was that it introduced the first 'space gray' accessories. So, for the first time, anybody could buy a Magic Mouse 2, Magic Keyboard (with a Numeric Pad) or Magic Trackpad in Apple's beloved space gray finish.

Fast forward to present day and Apple has officially discontinued the iMac Pro. For fans of its space gray accessories, it looks like those have officially discontinued those as well. If you go to Apple's website, it shows that all these space gray accessories are still available — but only "while supplies last."

So if you've been thinking about buying one of its space gray accessories for your current desktop setup, you're going to want to do so before it is too late. You can find most of them still available at Apple's website, as well as from Amazon and a few other third-party e-commerce sites below.

