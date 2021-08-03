Internet Explorer Is On Its Last Legs, But Its Soul Lives On

If you happen to be looking for Internet Explorer, either out of habit or to travel to a particularly obscure part of the web, you might not be able to find it.

Microsoft has completely removed the aging browser from Windows 11, and its end of supported life is arriving on June 15th 2022. But if you still need it, it's most important bits are living on inside its successor: Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft Edge uses the same guts as Google's Chrome browser, but it does also contain a compatibility mode where it can spin up the outdated "Trident" MSHTML browsing engine that Internet Explorer made use of. This can occasionally be useful if you're looking at particularly ancient websites or doing something else weird.

How to use Microsoft Edge in Internet Explorer mode

Microsoft Edge will automatically load websites into Internet Explorer mode if they require it and your browser is configured to allow this behavior. You can check to see if it's enabled (or enable it) like this:

Click the three-dots menu button to the right of the address bar

Go to "Settings"

Select "Default Browser" from the side bar

Toggle the option for "Allow sites to be reloaded in Internet Explorer mode" and restart your browser.

You can tell if a site has loaded in Internet Explorer mode by looking to the left of your address bar for a little Internet Explorer icon like this:

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/deployedge/media/ie-mode/ie-logo-indicator1.png

How to force Microsoft Edge to use Internet Explorer mode

If you need to load a page into Internet Explorer mode and Microsoft Edge isn't doing it automatically, you can force the procedure. Step one is to make sure you have enabled the mode via the steps above. Then, navigate to the page you want to time travel on and:

Click the three-dots menu bitton to the right of the address bar

Go to "More Tools"

Select "Reload in Internet Explorer mode"

Enjoy?

