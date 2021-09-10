Sonos is gearing up to increase to price of many of its newest speakers, soundbars and audio components. As first reported by The Verge's Chris Welch, Sonos is set to raise the price of the Roam, One, One SL, Arc, Five, Sub and the Amp — all by 10 percent. Sonos confirmed to Gear Patrol that these price hikes will go into effect this Sunday (September 12).

So if you were thinking about buying one, you might want to act fast to save a few bucks.



The biggest price increase is set to affect the Arc, the company's flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar, which is set to jump up $100 — the biggest price hike of any Sonos product. The Arc has been selling for $799 since its release in spring 2020, but that's set to rise to $899.

Both the Amp and the Sub are getting $50 price increases. The wireless amplifier is going from $649 to $699, while the wireless subwoofer is going from $699 to $749.

The One SL and One, the company's newest entry-level wireless speakers, are both set to get $20 price increases. Previously $179. the One SL is going to cost $199. And the One going to cost $219 (previously $199).

The Roam, Sonos's small portable speaker that was announced this past Spring, is getting a $10 price bump, going from $169 to $179.

The Move, Port and Boost are not getting price increases. There's no mention of the Beam, the company's entry-level soundbar, getting a price bump either.

