Will an iPhone 12 Case Fit on the New iPhone 13?

Apple announced its entire iPhone 13 lineup this week — available for preorder this Friday (September 17) and they'll be available everywhere on September 24 — and they look very similar to its iPhone 12 lineup. All four new smartphones have flat edges and the same dimensions as their predecessors. They also work exactly the same with MagSafe.

If you're planning to upgrade your iPhone 12 to the new iPhone 13, you might think that you could use your old case with your new phone and save yourself some money — well, unfortunately it's not that simple.

Will iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini cases fit on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini?

Not perfectly. The overall dimensions of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are the same as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, but the camera array of the new smartphones is just a little bit wider — by millimeters — but it's enough to mean that the old cases won't fit. You might be able to force it and find some luck with softer cases, but don't expect a perfect fit.

Do iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max cases fit on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max?

Apple has again slightly changed the size of the camera module on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max so that they are ever-so-slightly wider than the previous iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The result is that your old case won't fit on these new smartphones. Again, you might be able to force it, especially with softer cases, but know that you're going off the beaten path.



Does an iPhone 13 case fit on an iPhone 13 Pro?

Also no! Unlike last year's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, which were the same exact size and could use cases interchangeably, the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro don't have the same size camera modules. The Pro's is much bigger — so you'll have to buy a specific case that's designed for that specific smartphone. You should, however, be able to fit an iPhone 13 Pro case on an iPhone 13.

