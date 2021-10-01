7 New Gadgets You Should Have on Your Radar This Week

Amazon stole the show this week with its big hardware event, where it announced a a $59 smart thermostat, a $50 video doorbell, a new fitness tracker, a wall-mounted smart display and a bunch of other things — check out everything Amazon announced, here. But several other companies revealed new gadgets as well, including Sonos, Sony and Wyze. Check it all out below.

Sonos x Ikea Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker (Gen 2)

Ikea

Sonos and Ikea announced the second-generation of their table lamp speaker. It's different from the previous model in that Ikea is now giving you to the option to buy one of two lamp bases (in either white or black) and then you can pair it with one of two lampshades: one glass and one a see-through textile. The lamp base will cost $140, while the glass and textile lampshades will cost $39 and $29, respectively, putting the total cost right around the $179 of the original. Just like before, the base of the table lamp will work just like a Sonos One SL speaker (no built-in voice assistant).

You'll be able to purchase the new table lamp speaker on October 12.

Price: $169 - $179

Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds

Sony

Sony announced a new pair of wireless earbuds and the big selling point: they cost just $100. TheWF-C500 are smaller earbuds than the company's flagship 1000XM4, and lack active noise-cancellation as well as the same sound quality. They do have support for the company's 360 Reality Audio and are compatible with Headphones app so you can tweak the EQ settings, however. They also charge via USB-C and support quick-charging; a 10-min charge will get you roughly an hour of playtime.

The Sony WF-C500 are available for preorder today with general shipping set to start

Price: $100

Sony WH-XB910N ANC Headphones

Sony

The Sony WH-XB910N are the company's newest pair of budget noise-canceling over-ear headphones. They take the place of the WH-XB900N in the company's lineup, but have a much sleeker design that's more akin to its flagship WH-1000XM4 headphones. They are set to have improved sound, noise-cancellation and call quality compared to their predecessors — just don't expect them to be quite at the level of its flagship cans.

Price: $249

Skullcandy Grind Fuel and Push Active

Skullcandy

Skullcandy announced two new pairs of wireless earbuds this week: the Grind Fuel (pictured) and the Push Active. The Grind Fuel are the slightly higher-end of the two. They have a traditional earbud design, an IP55 water-resistance rating and work with the company's companion app so you can adjust your sound preferences. The Push Active are more fitness focused and have an earhook design. The big thing with both sets of wireless earbuds is that they work with "Hey Skullcandy" voice commands, which allow you to hands-free adjust volume, skip sounds and answer calls. These voice commands are neat for two other specific reasons; they are compatible with Spotify and they work offline, so you can request songs and playlists if they are downloaded on your phone.

Price: $80 — $100

Wyze Scale S

Wyze

Wyze announced new smart scale that costs $15. It's "smart" because it sends all your metrics to a companion app, which then allows you track your fitness and set goals. It also is compatible with Fitbit, Google Fit and Apple Health, meaning it will sync with the fitness app you already use. The Scale S capable of tracking 10 different metrics in addition to weight, including body fat, body mass, bone mass and body water percentage.

The Wyze Scale S is available for preorder, with shipping set to start in November.

Price: $15

Amazon Astro

Amazon

At this week's big hardware event, the standout announcement was Astro, a tiny Alexa robot on wheels. It has built-in speakers and a built-in display, so it can follow you around and play music, movies/shows, and help with video calls. It also has a pop-up camera, meaning that Astro can work as a moveable smart home camera to monitor your home, pets or people who need extra care (like elderly) when you aren't there.

Price: $999 (introductory price)

Blink Video Doorbell

Amazon

The Blink Video Doorbell is a simple smart video doorbell that's designed to work with an Alexa smart home. It comes in wired or wire-free models and delivers a lot features you'd expect in a smart doorbell, like HD video, night vision, motion detection and two-way audio. Of course, the big thing is that it costs just $50, which is substantially cheaper than most other options currently out there.

Price: $50

