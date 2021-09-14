What Apple Didn't Announce at Its iPhone 13 Event

Apple held its big September event today and announced what everyone expected: The iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. It also dropped a new iPad and redesigned iPad mini, which rumors originally tipped to show up later this fall.

And while the iPhone 13 event is over, it's very likely this isn't the end of Apple's hardware drop this fall: too much is waiting in the wings. It may not all come this year, but chances are good that Apple will soon announce a second hardware event in October, and here's some of what didn't show up to day, and may show up then instead.

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros

Courtesy

The biggest omission from Apple's iPhone 13 event was anything—and I mean anything—Mac. Rumors have been swirling about the next generation of MacBooks for almost a year now, since Apple announced the M1-powered MacBook Air in November 2020. New, fully-redesigned MacBooks (MacBook Pros in particular), completely re-engineered to make the most of Apple's new chips are all but certain to drop before the year is out.

The next-generation MacBook Pros are expected to have a new-and-improved version of the M1 chipset, which is reportedly being called M1X. Apple is also rumored to be working on an M2 chipset, which will have further performance and efficiency enhancements over the M1X chipset, but we'll likely have to wait until Spring 2022 to see it integrated into any computers.

Rumors suggest that shrinking bezels will see the new MacBooks sport larger 14- and 16-inch displays, despite remaining the same general size as they were before.

A high-end Mac mini

Apple

At last year's event, Apple announced an updated Mac mini that looked exactly the same as the previous Mac mini, but it now had M1 processor (just like the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air) so it was way more powerful and efficient. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is gearing up to announce a higher-end Mac mini with a second-generation "M1X" processor. This new Mac mini is rumored to have a new look —with a plexiglass top and magnetic charging connector (just like the new M1 iMac) — and more ports. It's unlikely that Apple will announce this new Mac mini in September, however, but instead announce it alongside the higher-end MacBook Pros in October or November.

AirPods (3rd-Generation)

Courtesy

Heavily rumored to break cover at the iPhone 13 event (which they did not), Apple is gearing up to announce the next generation of AirPods (not AirPods Pro). It's been over two years since Apple gave us its second-generation AirPods (back in March 2019) and we're due for an update.

The third-generation models are expected to adopt the design of the AirPods Pro — meaning shorter stems or swappable silicone ear tips — but won't likely have all the same premium features, like noise-cancellation and transparency modes. They could have the built-in sensors (accelerometer and gyroscope) to enable spatial audio, however, which would be a big upgrade for people watching videos or movies on their iPhone.

