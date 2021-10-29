6 Cool Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

While maybe not as exciting as last week — when Apple announced new MacBook Pros and AirPods 3, and Google announced new Pixel smartphones — we had another big week in terms of new gadgets. Nikon officially unveiled its new flagship full-frame mirrorless camera, and Master & Dynamic gave us its first-ever gaming headset. Plus, there were a few other surprise announcements.



Nikon Z9

Nikon

The Nikon Z9 is the company's long-awaited new flagship full-frame mirrorless camera — and it's fast, really fast. It has an all-new high-speed sensor (45.7-megapixel stacked CMOS) and a new processor (EXPEED 7) that powers a super-fast and super-intelligent auto-focus system that can capture photos at up to 120fps. It's also capable of recording 8K (at 30fps) and 4K (up to 120fps) videos. It's designed as a true weapon for professional photographers, especially those capturing action sports or fast-moving wildlife.

Price: $5,500

Master & Dynamic MG20

Master & Dynamic

Master & Dynamic has brought its love of premium materials and hi-fi sound into the gaming world. The MG20 is the company's first-ever gaming headset. It has magnesium earcups, anodized aluminum arms, lambskin leather earpads and an Alcantara headband. Inside, it packs 50mm Beryllium drivers that support aptX HD and 7.1 surround sound. The headset is really designed for PlayStation and PC gamers, as there's a USB adapter to establish a low-latency connection, but it supports aptX Low-Latency for smartphone gamers as well. The other neat thing is that it's technically a "hybrid" gaming headset because, thanks to a detachable boom mic, you can use it as regular wireless over-ear headphones when you're not gaming.

The MG20 will be available in two colors (white or black) starting November 16.

Price: $450

Wyze Switch and Wyze Bulb White

Wyze

Wyze announced a number of new smart home gadgets this week, including a new solar panel and new smart bulbs, but the Wyze Switch is probably the most interesting of the bunch. It's the company's first smart switch, which replaces an existing light switch in your home and then allows you to control those traditional lights with voice commands (compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri) or via the Wyze app. The only real downside is that the smart switch doesn't allow you to dim your lights.

A 3-pack of these smart switches costs $33. They're available for preorder now, with shipping set to start in December.

Price: $33 (3-pack)

Plugable UD-3900C

Courtesy

Plugable's newest docking station, the UD-3900C, is both powerful and movable. It's designed for hybrid workers who are used to "hot-desking," or sitting in a different area of the office each day. The UD-3900C can connect to your laptop via a USB-C or USB-A connection, and it adds a number of ports for your peripherals: HDMI (2x), USB-A 3.0 (2x), USB-A 2.0 (4x), two 3.5mm audio jacks (for a microphone and headphones) and a Gigabit Ethernet port for a wired connection.

The Plugable UD-3900C is available now.

Price: $119

Vive Flow

HTC

The Vive Flow is the newest VR headset by HTC and it looks drastically different from pretty much every other VR headset out there. (In fact, it it looks kind of like an overgrown pair of sport sunglasses for Vuarnet.) It's a completely wireless headset — you're not tethered to anything — that's designed to be compact, more portable and comfortable. It also doesn't come with controllers (you'll have to have an Android smartphone, instead), which is why the Vive Flow is designed for more general entertainment, like watching 360-degree videos and interactive experiences, rather than intense VR gaming.

The Vive Flow will be available in November.

Price: $499

TCL Roku TV Wireless Sound Bar

TCL

TCL has been in the business of affordable 4k TVs for years and it has made various lines of soundbar-and-subwoofer systems to pair with those TVs, too. The company's newest soundbar, the Roku TV Wireless Soundbar, is its first "wireless" soundbar, meaning unlike its previous soundbars, the Roku TV Wireless Soundbar doesn't have any HDMI or other audio ports. You plug it, pair it to your Roku TV over Wi-Fi and it just works. It's designed as a simple solution for people who want to get better sound out of their Roku TV without having to pay too much.



Price: $180

