5 Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

A lot happened in the gadget world this week. Apple officially discontinued its 21.5-inch (Intel-based) iMac and made its 2012 iPad obsolete. Samsung announced some jeans with specifically-designed pockets to fit its foldable smartphone. And Adidas and Microsoft teamed to up to collab on a pair of Xbox sneakers. Additionally, a bunch of cool new products were announced. Here's what you need to know.

Beats Fit Pro

Beats

Beats's newest wireless earbuds are essentially sport-focused versions of Apple's AirPods Pro. They pack the same H1 chip, have the same active-noise-cancellation and transparency modes, and support spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. And they sound almost as good. The big difference from AirPods Pro is that the Fit Pro have an all-new flexible earwing tip design, which is different from any any other wireless earbuds, to help them better stay in your ears. The only real downside is that they don't have a case that wirelessly charges.

The Beats Fit Pro are available right now and come in four different colors: black, white, purple or gray.

Price: $200

LEARN MORE

Optoma UHZ50 4K Laser Projector

Optoma

Optoma announced a new 4K home cinema projector, the UHZ50, and its party trick is that it doesn't need to be paired with a white projection screen (which is another added expensive and requires some installation) to get a really great picture — it has setting that automatically adjusts the picture depending on the color of the wall you're projecting against. This is ideal for people who want a true 4K projector, but don't necessarily want to get through the hassle (or the added expensive) of getting a projection screen.

Price: $2,799

LEARN MORE

Arlo Go 2

Arlo

The Arlo Go 2 is the company's newest battery-powered smart home camera and its first to have both Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity. This means that you can set the Arlo Go 2 in areas away from your home (and router) that don't get Wi-Fi, and you'll still be able to check its live feed any time you want. However, like smartwatches that have an LTE connection, if you choose to connect the Go 2 to LTE you'll also need to pay for a separate cellular plan in addition to the price of the Go 2 (and the subscription to its cloud service that you'll need to get exclusive features like people/animal/vehicle detection), making it a pretty expensive over time. Verizon is the only carrier that is supporting the Go 2 at launch.

Price: $250

LEARN MORE

DJI Mavic 3

DJI

DJI officially announced the Mavic 3, its newest flagship foldable drone, and it beats out its predecessor, the Mavic 2 Pro, in pretty much every way. It's lighter, faster and has a much-improved battery — its max flight time is better by 15 minutes (now 46 minutes total). It has way better photo-and-video skills thanks to its two new cameras. First, it pairs a 24mm prime lens from Hasselblad with a large 4/3 CMOS sensor, which together are capable of capturing 20-megapixel stills (12-bit RAW) and videos in 5.1K at 50fps or 4K at 120fps (it's now able to capture slow-mo's at 120fps). And secondly, it has a 162mm telephoto lens that's capable of 28x hybrid zoom, so it close-on on subjects far away. Finally, it is upgraded with better sensors and software so that it's better and smarter flyer. (Check out DJI's website to learn even more about the Mavic 3.)

The DJI Mavic 3 is available for purchase today.

Price: $2,199+

LEARN MORE

McIntosh MC3500 Mk II

McIntosh

McIntosh announced new high-end vacuum table amplifier that's designed for serious audiophiles (with serious pockets). The MC3500 Mk II combines the retro monoblock look from the company's retro amps with the modern features — a black-and-silver aluminum design that has the company's signature green and blue (thanks to a rather large power meter) glow — you'd expect from a modern McIntosh component. Additionally, the MC3500 Mk II has enough power (350-watts) to power most loudspeakers.

Price: $15,000

LEARN MORE

