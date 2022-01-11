Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
The Best Gifts for Skiers and Snowboarders
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
How Two Outdoorsmen Prep for Winter

Apple Watch Series 8: What We Know So Far

Apple could be set to announce three new Apple Watches in 2022: a new flagship, a new SE and an all-new rugged smartwatch for series athletes.

By Tucker Bowe
apple
Apple

Apple only announced one new smartwatch this fall, the Apple Watch Series 7, which was a bit of a surprise as most expected to also get an updated Apple Watch SE. While that might've bit a little bit of a letdown at the time, the good news is that 2022 looks set to be the biggest year yet for the Apple Watch. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, the Cupertino giant is working on not two but three new Apple Watch models.

Related Stories
This Is the Most Beautiful Apple Watch, Ever
Which Apple Watch Is Right for You?

The three rumored Apple Watch models include:

  • A new flagship (the Series 8)
  • An updated version of the SE
  • All-new rugged Apple Watch that's designed for serious athletes

    The Series 8 could have a new larger size.

    There isn't a lot of details about the Series 8 just yet, but it is expected to adopt the larger display (by 20%) and more-curved design of the Series 7; it is unlikely to have the flat-edge design that was so-heavily rumored to come with the Series 7, but turned out to be false. Maybe the biggest difference with the Series 8 is that, according to display analyst Ross Young, could come in three sizes, with a new even larger size option to accompany the 41mm and 45mm options. As for the new sensors that the Series 8 could have, it's still very much up in the air; however, the body temperature sensor that was widely rumored about might not be coming after-all.

    The next Apple Watch SE will get the flagship look.

    After not announcing a new SE model in 2021, Apple is expected finally give us a second-generation model later in 2022. The next-gen SE will adopt the larger display and more-curved design of the Series 7. To keep the price down, Apple will again likely omit some fancy features like the always-on display and some higher-end (like the electrical heart and a blood oxygen) sensors.

    The first rugged Apple Watch for athletes and adventurers.

    As for the all-new ruggedized Apple Watch, Gurman suggests that it could have the flat-edged design that was heavily rumored to be given to the Series 7 before it was announced. This same flat-edged design was given to the latest iPhone 13 models to make them more durable, and Apple could be set to do the same thing with a sport-focused Apple Watch. It's also likely that this new Apple Watch will have a thicker case to make it more resistant to dings, scratches and other potential mishaps.

    Related Stories
    9 Tricks Every Apple Watch Wearer Should Know
    The Apple Watch Deals to Shop Right Now

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Tech
    How Much Laptop Storage Do You Really Need?
    The iPhone 14: Everything We Know So Far
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    The Best Phono Preamps Under $100
    How to Turn Your Sonos Into Computer Speakers
    Why I Absolutely Love My Crummy 10-Year-Old Webcam
    This Trick Makes iCloud+ Pay for Itself
    An Easy Way to Tidy Your Desktop for Screen Share
    The Best Things We've Seen from CES 2022
    5 Tech Resolutions to Tackle in 2022
    iPhone 12 Not Working for Calls? There's a Fix