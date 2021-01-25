Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 9 Best MagSafe Cases for Your iPhone 12
We've rounded up the best smartphone cases for the iPhone 12. All support MagSafe.
The iPhone 12 and its three other incarnations — including the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max — are the first iPhones to be integrated with MagSafe, which allows them to wirelessly charger faster and be compatible with an ecosystem of magnetic accessories. Most of the MagSafe cases that are available are still made by Apple, but more and more third-party gadget makers are releasing their own iPhone 12 cases that work with MagSafe. These are our ten favorite that you can buy now.
All the below MagSafe cases are designed to fit the iPhone 12 but are also available to fit the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max.
$49
This is a silicone case that's available in a number of many colors.
$60
PopSockets teamed up with Otterbox to integrate its famed popping grip into a slim-yet-rugged case. It's available in a number of different colors.
$59
This is Apple's leather case. It's available in five different colors.
$49
This clear case is ideal for people who want shop off the color of their iPhone 12.
$39
Totallee has long made some of our favorite cases that are super thin — the thinnest you can find. It's available in a number of styles, including a clear case to show off your iPhone 12's natural color.
$40
The Wake Case is made almost entirely of recycled plastic from the ocean. The waves pattern on the back provides a nice grippy texture.
$129
This leather sleeve protects your iPhone 12 from scratches and drops. It has a small credit card sleeve and comes with a strap to clip to a belt loop or backpack.
$50
The Thin Case is filly compatible with MagSafe, but it also is specifically designed to work with Moment's photography accessories, such as mounts and extra lenses. It's available in several colors.
$50
The Figura Series case is made out of a "flexible, soft-touch material." It's available in four different colorful designs.
