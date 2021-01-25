The 9 Best MagSafe Cases for Your iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 and its three other incarnations — including the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max — are the first iPhones to be integrated with MagSafe, which allows them to wirelessly charger faster and be compatible with an ecosystem of magnetic accessories. Most of the MagSafe cases that are available are still made by Apple, but more and more third-party gadget makers are releasing their own iPhone 12 cases that work with MagSafe. These are our ten favorite that you can buy now.



All the below MagSafe cases are designed to fit the iPhone 12 but are also available to fit the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max.