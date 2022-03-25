6 New Gadgets to Put on Your Radar

Another big week in the world of tech and gadgets is in the books. LG began rolling out its 2022 line of OLED TVs. Instagram is finally letting you switch back to a chronological feed (sort of). And rumors swirled that Apple was going to finally discontinue the Series 3. And a bunch of new gadgets were announced.

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing — a tech company that was started by one of the co-founders of OnePlus and released its first product last summer, the Ear (1) wireless earbuds — announced that it would be launching its first smartphone this coming summer. It's going to be called the Phone (1) and, according to the company it's going to be"unlike anything else." We don't know anything more than that, but if it's anything like its earbuds, we might be getting a see-through smartphone, too.

Price: TBD

Pioneer HDJ-CX

Pioneer introduced a pair of lightweight over-ear headphones that are designed for DJs. The HDJ-CX are designed to be comfortable, tough (thanks to steel-core headband) and sound great while your mixing the beats. Another nice touch: the cables and earpads are all replaceable.

Price: $149

Ikea Vappedby

The Vappedby is a portable Bluetooth speaker that also doubles as an outdoor lantern. It has a 12-hour battery life, an IP65 water-resistance rating, an integrated handle and it can deliver 360-degree sound. It's also the first speaker (as opposed to wireless earbuds or headphones) to support Spotify Tap, a feature that lets you to quickly resume whatever you were listening to on Spotify by tapping a button on the speaker.

Price: $65

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung added a new mid-range smartphone to its A-series that's designed to rival Apple's newest iPhone SE. The just-announced Galaxy A53 is $30 cheaper (starting at $449), but comes with some more advanced features, including a bigger and faster display (6.5" OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate) and a dual rear-camera system consisting of 64MP main (wide) and 12MP ultra-wide cameras. The main downside is that it doesn't support wireless charging.

Price: $449+

DJI Matrice 30 Enterprise

DJI's newest drone isn't designed for mainstream consumers. Instead, the Matrice 30 Enterprise is an industrial drone that's designed to help with various tasks such as environmental protection, energy inspections and emergency rescue situations. It's capable of capturing 8k photos and shooting 4K videos, and its foldable design is small enough to fit in a backpack. That said, the coolest thing about it that it's capable of flying in gale-force winds and intense downpours. Yep, it's a beast.

Price: $10,000+

Insta360 One RS



The Insta360 One RS is a tiny action camera that's essentially an upgraded version of the company's One R (released in 2020). The One RS has the same three-part modular design — featuring a battery, processor and swappable lens — but now comes with a bigger and longer-lasting battery, a better 4K lens with a larger 48MP sensor, and a snappier processor. It's available now.

Price: $550+

