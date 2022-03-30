Samsung makes some of the most beautiful 4K TVs you can buy. In recent years, its line of QLED TVs have given consumers a more affordable alternative to an OLED TV — and they still do — but Samsung makes a wider variety of 4K TVs than ever in 2022. Not only that, but it has introduced new display technologies, such as Neo QLED and QD OLED, that promise to rival (and even surpass) the image quality of a traditional OLED TV. Even if they're "slightly" more expensive.

If you're curious about Samsung's TV lineup for 2022, here's a quick breakdown of what you need to know.

Samsung Neo QLED

Samsung

Samsung's Neo QLED TVs are its most advanced. They use Mini LED backlight technology, or an extra backlight layer made up of thousands miniature LED lights (hence the name "Mini LED"), which gives the TV better control of its dimming zones. The result is a brighter and more colorful picture, with black levels that are almost on par with OLED.

Samsung makes a variety of Neo QLED TVs. There are three 8K models (starting with the most premium: QN900B, QN800B and QN700B) and three 4K models (starting with the most premium: QN95B, QN90B and QN85B) for 2022. Each of these 8K and 4K models are fairly similar, with the "more premium" models getting slight improvements to their design and overall picture quality.

Price: $2,000 — $5,000 (based on 65" models)

Samsung QLED TVs

Samsung

The next step down from Neo QLED is Samsung's QLED line, which has been Samsung's bread-and-butter for the last several years. These are LED displays that have been integrated with Samsung's Quantum Dot technology, or a backlight filter that can precisely control color. Compared to traditional LED displays, a QLED display produces a more vibrant and more saturated picture that really "pops."

For 2022, Samsung makes three QLED TV models: (starting with the most premium) Q80B, Q70B and Q60B. The more premium models offer slight improvements in terms of picture quality and hardware. The more affordable models are available in more (and smaller) sizes.

Price: $1,000 — $1,500 (based on 65" models)





Samsung OLED TVs

Samsung

Samsung will be releasing its first-ever OLED TV in 2022. It'll be a QD OLED TV — or an OLED TV that has been integrated with the company's Quantum Dot technology — that promises to combine the best of both OLED (great contrast, detail and viewing angles) and QLED (color and brightness). It will be powered by the same Neural Quantum Processor that's in the company's flagship Neo QLED 4K TVs.

Samsung will only be releasing one model of its new QD OLED: the S95B. It will be available in 55" and 65" sizes.

Price: $3,000 (based on 65" models)

Samsung 4K LCD LED TVs

Samsung

If you're looking the most affordable Samsung TV you can buy, then this is where you want to go. These are LED displays that have not been updated with Samsung's Quantum Dot technology, meaning they aren't able to produce as vibrant colors.

Samsung has not announced its 2022 line of 4K LCD LED TVs yet. However, you can still get the 2021 model, AU800, which comes in a wide variety of sizes ranging from 43" to 85" models.

Price: $650 (based on 65" models)

Samsung Lifestyle TVs

Samsung

Samsung makes three different "lifestyle" TVs, or TVs that don't have the traditional TV form factor. The Frame is the most popular of these lifestyle TVs, as it's a TV that looks like a hanging picture; when you're not watching TV, it display actual artwork or high-res photos. The Serif is a free-standing TV (complete with metal legs) that works very similarly to The Frame. The Sero is a TV with a rotating screen that switching between a traditional horizontal mode and a vertical mode; the idea being that millennials share content from their smartphone, like from Snapchat or TikTok, and it'll show in its proper orientation.

All three lifestyle TVs have been a QLED display, however Samsung has only released yearly updates of The Frame so it's the only one with the newest QLED display technology. The Serif was last updated in 2021, while the latest models of the The Sero are from 2020.

Price: $2,000 (based on 65" models of The Frame)

