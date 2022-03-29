Today's Top Stories
This Dolby Atmos Soundbar Is Utterly Wild. Here’s Why

If you thought that the Sonos Arc was the most premium Dolby Atmos soundbar on the block, think again.

By Tucker Bowe
tech roundup
Devialet

Devialet is best known for its alien-looking Phantom wireless speakers, which are awesome thanks to their unique two-opposing woofer design pulsates as it plays — they are speakers that are meant to heard and seen. Today, however, the French hi-fi company is slightly switching gears by announcing its first-ever soundbar, the Dione, but it's poised to be equally (if not more) crazy.

The Dione isn't your average soundbar – it's a monster. Devialet packed 17 total drivers into it (including eight long-throw subwoofers) to create an immersive 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos system. According to the company, it's designed to be an all-in-one system for your home theater. No separate wireless subwoofer or satellite speakers required.

The most eye-catching thing about the Dione is the tiny Death Star-looking "orb" in its center, which is a nod to the company's Phantom wireless speakers. This orb is for more than just aesthetics, however, as it houses an active speaker and two passive radiators. The soundbar, which has a built-in gyroscope and can be wall mounted and lie flat beneath the TV, will automatically rotate the orb so that it's always firing centrally.

Devialet decked the Dione out with a lot of fancy technologies, too. It has a feature called "Space" that's capable of up-mixing movies and music from stereo to a more immersive 5.1.2 sound. It has built-in beam-forming technology, which it calls Advanced Dimensional Experience (ADE), to help optimize its sound for the room (similar to Sonos's TruePlay). It has a feature called adaptive volume level (AVL), which can automatically adjust the audio so that you can hear dialogue better. And it supports a variety of wireless streaming methods, including Spotify Connect, AirPlay and even Bluetooth.

As you might've expected, the Devialet Dione doesn't come cheap. It costs $2,400, putting it in the same bracket as the other premium all-in-one Dolby Atmos soundbar, the Sennheiser Ambeo ($2,499), albeit the Dione is noticeably slimmer.

The Devialet Dione is available now for pre-order.

Devialet
Devialet Dione
crutchfield.com
$2,400.00
SHOP NOW

