How to Fix the Webcam of Apple's Studio Display

Apple has rolled out a firmware update (only in beta right now) that apparently fixes the Studio Display's webcam issues.

By Tucker Bowe
studio display
Tucker Bowe

Apple released the Studio Display, its 27-inch monitor with a 5K Retina display that costs $1,599, a little over a month ago. And despite its high price tag, it's definitely one for the best all-in-one displays you can buy if you have a Mac computer. It easily connects via a single USB-C Thunderbolt. It has a terrific built-in microphone. And its built-in speaker system (supports Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio) is, well, incredible.

That said, the main problem with the Studio Display was that its webcam wasn't working properly. The resolution seemed considerably worse than that of the webcams on the latest MacBook Pros and iPad Airs, which it shouldn't be. And CenterStage, the smart camera feature that automatically tracks (and pans) your head movements to keep you in frame and in focus — it was very slow.

Well, Apple has apparently been working on a fix on this issue. It comes in the form of a firmware update and it's available now (sort of). The catch is that in order to get this firmware update, your Mac needs to be running the latest beta software (macOS Monterey 12.4 beta). If you're not, you're not able to update the Studio Display's firmware just yet.

If you're interested in running the latest beta software, we recommend backing up your computer before hand. Then you can download the beta here.

How to Update the Firmware of Apple's Studio Display

  1. Select the menu button (aka the Apple symbol ) on your Menu Bar.
  2. Select "System Preferences."
  3. Select "Software Update."
  4. You should see a firmware update available. Select "Update Now" to download it.
  5. Afterward. you should see a pop-up window asking to restart your computer. Click "Restart."

    Your Studio Display will be running "firmware version 15.5" now and you should be able to see an improvement in its webcam performance.

