This MagSafe Portable Battery Is Way More Powerful Than Apple's Pack

It's also way cheaper. And it comes with an integrated kickstand.

By Tucker Bowe
tech roundup
Anker

Anker has started selling a new portable battery pack that works with MagSafe. It's called the Anker 633 Magnetic Battery ($80), and the big news here is that it's a higher-capacity portable battery than most other options out there. At 10,000-mAh, it can fully charge your iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 — and still have power left over for a second, partial charge.

For reference, Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack — which is our pick for the best overall MagSafe portable battery pack — only has a capacity of 1,460-mAh, making it one of the lowest capacity options you can buy (although it has a bunch of redeeming exclusive features that make up for it). So Anker's new offering is definitely for those who need more charge throughout the day.

That said, it's important to note that the Anker 633 Magnetic Battery doesn't fully support MagSafe — it won't fast charge your new iPhone at 15 watts, which is the promise of MagSafe; instead, it tops out at 7.5 watts when magnetically attached and wirelessly charging.

If you want a faster charge, the Anker 633 Magnetic Battery does have a workaround, however. It has an integrated USB-C PD port that, if connected to your iPhone via a USB-C to Lightning cable, will fast charge it at up to 20 watts. The Anker 633 Magnetic Battery also has a USB-A port, as well.

The other unique feature that Anker 633 Magnetic Battery has is an integrated kickstand, which can hold your iPhone either horizontally or vertically, depending on the viewing angle you want.

If you're looking for a high-capacity portable battery for your new iPhone, Anker's newest option isn't the only one with a 10,000mAh capacity. The Belkin Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger 10K ($59) and Mophie Snap+ Powerstation Stand ($42) are both more affordable alternatives.

