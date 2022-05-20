7 Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

There were leaks that Sonos is gearing up to announce a miniature version of its wireless subwoofer, and it'll likely be called the Sub mini. A Reddit user discovered a hack to use their iPhone to cancel a family members' morning alarm. And Pro-Ject announced new Metallica-inspired turntables that look sharp. But there were a bunch of other new gadgets announced this week, as well.

Here's what you need to know.

Eve Outdoor Cam

Eve

The Eve Outdoor Cam is the first smart outdoor camera that supports HomeKit Secure Video technology, which allows it to detect people, pets or vehicles, as well as store up to 10 days of fully encrypted videos. Like many other smart cameras, the Eve Outdoor Cam can shoot 1080p video, supports two-way talk and has a night mode. It has an integration motion light, too, for extra security.

Price: $250

Sony LinkBuds S

Sony

The Sony LinkBuds S are the company's newest wireless earbuds and they are designed to fill the mid-range gap between its entry-level LinkBuds ($178) and its flagship WF-1000XM4 ($280). Despite their name, however, the LinkBuds S share a lot more in common with Sony's high-end buds than the basic model. The have noise-canceling and transparency modes, and they support Sony's high-resolution (LDAC) audio files. They lack wireless charging, however.

Price: $200

Read our review of the Sony LinkBuds S, here.

Anker 563 USB-C Dock

Anker

The Anker 563 is a new USB-C docking station that has the special ability of allowing any of Mac with an M1 chipset to connect to up to three external monitors. Normally limited to just one external monitor, the Anker 563 is able to circumvent this issue by having two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort. It also has seven other ports — that's 10 ports total, for those keeping count — making it a really robust hub for a Mac power user.

Price: $250

Marantz CD 60

Marantz

Marantz is showing love to the true audiophiles who still adore the warm and rich sound of CDs. The company's newest CD player blends a modern look with advanced circuitry, and it's designed to integrate well with the other high-end components in your hi-fi system. It addition to playing CDs, it has a USB-A port (located on its front panel) that allows it to play of a vast array of digital files( including MP3, WMA, AAC and WAV, FLAC) from a connected USB storage device. Marantz is advertising it as the perfect partner for its Model 40n integrated amplifier, which it announced earlier this year. It'll be available this June.

Price: $999

Klipsch Reference Premiere and Reference Speakers (2022)

Klipsch

Klipsch announced refreshed versions of its high-end lines of Reference Premiere and Reference loudspeakers for 2022. Both loudspeaker lines — which consist of floorstanding speakers (with and without Dolby Atmos height modules), bookshelf speakers and center channel speakers — have been upgrade with improved tweeters (with larger Tractrix horns for even more high-frequency response and extension) and improved cabinet bracing. Both lines can be used in a hi-fi or home theater system.

Price: $299 — $3,000

Denon PMA-900HNE Integrated Amplifier

Denon

The Denon PMA-900HNE is the company's first integrated amplifier that has HEOS, Denon's wireless multi-room streaming platform, baked right in. This allows the PMA-900HNE to wirelessly connect with any HEOS-enable wireless speakers or soundbars. Additionally, the stereo amp can deliver 85-watts per channel, is capable of high-resolution playback (up to 24-bit/192kHz), and supports Bluetooth and AirPlay 2 streaming as well.

Price: $949

HP Envy and Spectre Laptops (2022)

HP

HP announced its refreshed lines of Envy and Spectre laptops, which are its mid-range and flagship line of ultra-thin laptops, respectively, for 2022. All these laptops have been upgraded with the latest 12th-gen Intel chipsets, superior Wi-Fi connectivity and improved 5-megapixel webcams (which were previously 2-megapixel webcams). As before, both lines will be available in traditional clamshell and 2-in-1 (called x360) designs. The laptops range from 13-inch to 17-inch models.

Price: $899 — $1,399

