Your iPhone Has a Secret Setting That Makes Your Voice Sound Clearer on Calls

It's called Voice Isolation and it's surprisingly difficult to find.

By Tucker Bowe
Welcome to Product Support, a column devoted to helping you get the most out of the stuff you already use.

Did you know that there's a hidden setting on your iPhone that greatly improves how your voice sounds during calls? It's called Voice Isolation and, as its name suggests, it isolates your voice while actively blocking out ambient sounds during calls so that you sound crystal clear. It's a great trick if other people on the other end of the line are having difficulty hearing you. And it works on both voice and video calls.

The great thing about voice isolation is that it's really easy to turn on, but there are some caveats.

First, you need to have an iPhone that's running iOS 15 or later, meaning you need to have an iPhone XS (released in 2018) or newer.

Second, you can only turn on voice isolation mode while you're in the middle of a call. That's right, it's not something you can just "set it and forget it."

And finally, not every app supports Voice Isolation, including your iPhone's normal Phone app. For voice calls, we recommend using FaceTime Audio (no video).

How to turn on Voice Isolation on your iPhone

  1. Open the FaceTime app and start a video or audio-only call.
  2. During the call, open the Control Center. (Swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen.)
  3. Tap Mic Mode.
  4. Select Voice Isolation.

    When the call ends, your mic mode settings will default back to normal and you'll have to repeat the above process each time you have a voice-only or video call to turn Voice Isolation back on.

    You can also take advantage of Voice Isolation if you have an iPad (running iPadOS 15 or later) as well as Mac (running MacOS Monterey or later). To access to Control Center on your Mac when on a FaceTime call, click the icon — looks like two stacked slider bars — in the upper-right corner.

