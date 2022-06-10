4 New Gadgets to Have on Your Radar This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

The biggest tech event of this week was Apple's WWDC, bringing us the latest details on the next versions of iOS and macOS, but also a newly designed MacBook Air. But that's not all that happened this week. Here's what you need to know.

The M2 MacBook Air

Apple

Echoing the more squared-off design of the most recent MacBook Pro, the new MacBook Air is powered by Apple’s latest M2 processor (more on that in a second). It’s basically a baby MacBook Pro. The updated display is a 13.6-inch screen with the same rounded corners as the MBP and comes in four colors, including a new deep blue.

KEF LSX II

KEF

KEF's LSX has been one of our favorite affordable all-in-one speaker systems for years. Now the sequel is finally here. The LSX sports the W2 wireless platform found in the preimum LS50 line, but not the first generation LSX speakers. The new model comes at a price bump, running $1,400 to the original LSX list price of $1,100, and will be available on June 23rd.

Leica M-A Titan Set

Leica

Nothing says "timeless," "exclusive," or "ludicrously expensive" quite like Leica, and the newest Leica M-A “Titan" limited edition set certainly checks all those boxes. For a limited run of just 250 units, Leica will be producing a version of the analogue Leica M-A and APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH lens with key components made from titanium. For that luxury, you can expect to pay more than three times the list price of a non-titanium M-A, which is to say $19,995 USD.

Marshal Home Line III

Heartland Foto

Marshal's newest line of Bluetooth speakers features a trio of living room speakers with an improved, wider soundstage, iconic Marshall visual design, and brass control knobs for good measure. The Acton III, Stanmore III, and Woburn III form the small, medium, and large speakers of the line, with the flagship Woburn III boasting HDMI input for TV hookup. The speakers start at $279.

