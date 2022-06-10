Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Longines Has a Watch for Every Style of Dad
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
The Best Mattress Deals Across the Web

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

4 New Gadgets to Have on Your Radar This Week

Including a new MacBook Air, wireless hi-fi speakers and more.

By Gear Patrol
tech roundup
Courtesy

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

The biggest tech event of this week was Apple's WWDC, bringing us the latest details on the next versions of iOS and macOS, but also a newly designed MacBook Air. But that's not all that happened this week. Here's what you need to know.

The M2 MacBook Air

new macbook air
Apple

Echoing the more squared-off design of the most recent MacBook Pro, the new MacBook Air is powered by Apple’s latest M2 processor (more on that in a second). It’s basically a baby MacBook Pro. The updated display is a 13.6-inch screen with the same rounded corners as the MBP and comes in four colors, including a new deep blue.

LEARN MORE

KEF LSX II

kef lsx ii
KEF

KEF's LSX has been one of our favorite affordable all-in-one speaker systems for years. Now the sequel is finally here. The LSX sports the W2 wireless platform found in the preimum LS50 line, but not the first generation LSX speakers. The new model comes at a price bump, running $1,400 to the original LSX list price of $1,100, and will be available on June 23rd.

LEARN MORE

Leica M-A Titan Set

leica
Leica

Nothing says "timeless," "exclusive," or "ludicrously expensive" quite like Leica, and the newest Leica M-A “Titan" limited edition set certainly checks all those boxes. For a limited run of just 250 units, Leica will be producing a version of the analogue Leica M-A and APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH lens with key components made from titanium. For that luxury, you can expect to pay more than three times the list price of a non-titanium M-A, which is to say $19,995 USD.

LEARN MORE

Marshal Home Line III

marshall
Heartland Foto

Marshal's newest line of Bluetooth speakers features a trio of living room speakers with an improved, wider soundstage, iconic Marshall visual design, and brass control knobs for good measure. The Acton III, Stanmore III, and Woburn III form the small, medium, and large speakers of the line, with the flagship Woburn III boasting HDMI input for TV hookup. The speakers start at $279.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Best New Gadgets of the Week
5 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
5 Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
11 Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
6 Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
9 Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
7 Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
6 Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
5 Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
7 Gadgets to Put on Your Radar