Fujifilm's New Printer Turns Your iPhone Into An Instant Film Camera

Fujifilm has unveiled its newest portable smartphone printer: the Instax Mini Link 2 ($100). The pocket-sized device connects directly to your smartphone (via Bluetooth) and allows you to print any photo from your photo library. It essentially allows you to use your smartphone just like one of its separate instant film cameras.

The Instax Mini Link 2 isn't the company's first portable smartphone printer. It's a new-and-improved version of Fujifilm's 2019-released Instax Mini Link. And while the this second-generation version isn't an all-around game-changer — it looks basically identically, works essentially the same, and even uses the same film (Instax Mini format) as its predecessor — Fujifilm has given the Instax Mini Link 2 some notable improvements.

The most significant upgrade is that the Instax Mini Link 2 has two new printing modes, called Instax Natural and Instax Rich, which gives you getter look on the final look of your print. The "natural" mode is the default and doesn't add extra color saturation or highlights to the print. The "rich" mode, on the other hand, adds those things to really make the print pop.

Like before, the Instax Mini Link 2 works with the company's Mini Link app (free, and works for iPhone and Android) and allows you do basic editing to a photo — such as cropping, adjusting exposure or brightness — before printing. You can also add text, a sticker or an emoji to the print. And it allows you to "print" a video, too, as it'll pull individual frames and print them one after another.

The Instax Mini Link 2 is available in three different color: blue, white or pink. It costs $100, which is pretty reasonable, but the damage will come when buying the film. Fujifilm sells a two-pack of Instax Mini film, which costs of 10 photos each (or $20 total), for $14.

